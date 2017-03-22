UI MBB notes: Illini, Knights impressed with Hill

Photo by: The News-Gazette Central Florida center Tacko Fall, top, grabs the ball over Illinois guard Te'Jon Lucas (3) during an NCAA college basketball game of the NIT in Orlando, Fla., Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Central Florida won, 68-58. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP) Image Gallery

ORLANDO, Fla. — Malcolm Hill was feeling reflective Wednesday night after Illinois' NIT quarterfinal loss to Central Florida. The result of the game, his last for Illinois, was not on his mind.

"I'm just thinking about how I spent my last four years at Illinois," Hill said. "It's been great."

Hill's final game wasn't far off that mark either. The 6-foot-6 senior finished the game 9 of 18 from the field for a game-high 29 points, rising a bit further past Dee Brown to solidify his spot at No. 3 on Illinois' all-time career scoring list.

"He was really aggressive and just trying to leave it all out there," sixth-year guard Tracy Abrams said of Hill. "I'm proud for him. He went out there and laid it on the line. He did a great job of controlling what he could control and making plays."

Hill's 29-point game included a 9-0 run by himself as Illinois tried to rally back from an 18-point deficit against the Knights. He hit consecutive three-pointers and then made all three free throws after being fouled on his third straight attempt from deep, trimming the Illini's deficit to six points in the process.

"I was just thinking, 'What can I do this possession?'" Hill said. "I was just taking it possession by possession because we were slowly getting back in the game. I felt like the game changed when we got it to single digits. We just couldn't make that final push. We had it to six a couple times and just couldn't make that final push."

The Knights finished the game at the free-throw line, making eight free throws in the final minute.

"He's a great player," UCF forward A.J. Davis said of Hill. "He hit some tough shots. He had some tough finishes around the basket. We just had to stick to our same principles on defense no matter what shots he hit."

Illinois interim coach Jamall Walker wasn't surprised by Hill's performance.

"The biggest thing I told him going into this tournament was to let it cut loose," Walker said. "He's such a great kid. I think he sometimes allows his, I call it 'good kid syndrome,' to get in the way and not be an aggressive player. He played like a senior (Wednesday).

"He played like he didn't want to go home and like he wanted to go to New York. Those are lessons you learn in life, that you've got to pour it out there and give it your best regardless of circumstance."

***

Illinois played one of its shortest rotations of the season Wednesday night against the Knights, with just sophomore guards Jalen Coleman-Lands and Aaron Jordan playing off the bench. Rotation regular Kipper Nichols was one of several Illini to not play.

"There were some internal things that happened, so we decided to not play certain guys," Walker said. "It was handled, and those guys didn't play."

Illinois shot 38 three-pointers against UCF — 61 percent of its 62 total shots. Walker said that wasn't the intention going into the game, but the combination of 7-6 UCF center Tacko Fall and the Knights post trapping Illinois senior Maverick Morgan stymied the Illini offense inside the arc.

Illinois' first made two-point shot came nearly 17 minutes into the first half. The Illini were 12 of 38 (32 percent) from three-point range for the game and shot 31 percent overall.

"We missed a lot of shots that, literally, we normally make," Abrams said. "You can go down the line from guy to guy. We all shoot those shots."

Fall blocked three shots for UCF, but his presence on the defensive end — being 7-6 with long arms — was a persistent threat.

"You can't miss him," Coleman-Lands said. "When you drive, you've definitely got to take into consideration he's right there. There's some shots you may feel that you may be open, and he'll get a tip on it. You've got to be aware of that."

Hill added a similar sentiment.

"When a guy's 7-6, you have to do little things like out-run them or try and out-tough him," he said. "I think he affected us on offense a little bit. We were getting to the paint, but we couldn't finish or make plays off of that. I think we did a good job of getting some open threes from touching the paint, but we didn't get it in enough."

Illinois forced 21 UCF turnovers and scored 19 points off them. The Illini also committed just 11, finishing the game with a plus-10 turnover differential.

"I felt like we did a good job on forcing turnovers, but we probably could have capitalized a little more," Coleman-Lands said.

Illinois played the passing lanes and also forced the Knights into multiple shot-clock violations.

"We had to try to turn up the heat," Walker said. "We knew that during the game, but, again, they got going so early. It wasn't enough. They had 21 turnovers, but they killed us on the glass. We were expecting that."

The Knights held a 43-26 advantage on the boards. Both Fall and Nick Banyard finished with 10 rebounds, giving Fall a double-double with his 10 points. Davis was a rebound shy of a double-double with 16 points and nine boards.

Leron Black led Illinois with seven rebounds.

***

Future Illinois guard Trent Frazier was in attendance Wednesday night at CFE Arena, making the trip north to Orlando from Wellington, Fla. The 6-2 guard just wrapped up his senior season as the runner-up for Mr. Basketball in Florida after averaging 27.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game in the Wolverines' run to the Class 9A state semifinals.

Also in attendance was Lovie Smith. The Illinois football coach had a front-row seat behind the Illini bench next to athletic director Josh Whitman.

***

With the 2016-17 season officially in the books, Illinois now moves forward with Brad Underwood. The new Illini coach watched his team play Monday against Boise State — the first time he's really gotten a good look at Illinois this season.

"I was dialed in on every opponent in the Big 12 and games came along quickly," said Underwood, who left Oklahoma State for Illinois. "They obviously played Michigan and we had Michigan in the first round (of the NCAA tournament). I watched that game. Then again, I didn't pay a lot of attention to Illinois in that game. I'm looking to sit down and visit with (the players) so I can get a feel of their goals."

***

The one player Underwood does know is his son, Tyler. Tyler Underwood was a walk-on for his dad at both Stephen F. Austin and Oklahoma State and will join the Illini as well for the 2017-18 season.

"He's very heady and very cerebral," Brad Underwood said of Tyler, a 6-2 combo guard. "He's a very good shooter. The best thing he does is pass. The most important thing for him is the weight room. I'm truly blessed with this relationship. Every single day in practice, I get to go see my son. That doesn't happen very often and is pretty special."