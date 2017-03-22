Whitman set to make another hire

CHAMPAIGN — There will be no “getting to know you” phase for Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman and the Illini’s new women’s basketball coach. They’re already well acquainted.

Whitman is expected to officially announce the hiring of Nancy Fahey as Illinois’ ninth coach in school history later this week, sources close to the program confirmed to The News-Gazette on Tuesday.

Whitman drew the Hall of Fame coach away from Washington University of St. Louis, where she’s spent the last 31 seasons as coach and the past two years as an assistant athletic director — a promotion garnered from Whitman during his two-year stint as athletic director at the Division III school.

Fahey (pronounced FAY) replaces Matt Bollant, who was fired March 14 after five seasons, a 61-94 overall record and a 22-62 mark in the Big Ten.

Fahey is 737-133 in her career and is tied for 20th with former North Carolina State coach Kay Yow for career wins among all NCAA and NAIA women’s basketball coaches.

Washington U. has developed into one of the elite Division III programs in Fahey’s 31 seasons.

The Bears have made 29 NCAA tournament appearances under Fahey and won five national championships — four straight from 1998 to 2001 — while also placing second four times.

Fahey’s last national title came in 2010, and she became the first Division III representative in the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame two years later.

Washington U. went undefeated in 1999 and 2000, with those back-to-back 30-0 seasons making up the bulk of what was then a record 81-game winning streak.

That record, of course, now belongs to the Connecticut women’s basketball team.

Washington U. finished the 2016-17 season 26-3, won its 23rd University Athletic Association championship and reached the NCAA tournament quarterfinals.

The Bears lost 57-43 to Tufts on March 11.

Fahey taking the Illinois job is a return to the Big Ten for the Wisconsin graduate.

She played four seasons for the Badgers, was a two-year starter and served as a team captain her senior season before graduating in 1981.

Before starting at Washington U., Fahey coached at Johnsburg High School in suburban Chicago.

The Skyhawks went 58-40 in her four seasons and won back-to-back Class AA regional titles in 1985 and 1986.