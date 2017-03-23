Film review from Illini's NIT ouster against Central Florida

Photo by: The News-Gazette Central Florida guard A.J. Davis (3) is fouled by Illinois guard Tracy Abrams (13) during an NCAA college basketball game of the NIT in Orlando, Fla., Wednesday, March 22, 2017. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY took another look at Illinois' season-ending loss to Central Florida before leaving Orlando. Five things that caught his eye:

INSIDE GAME GOES MISSING

Paint touches can come in many forms —post entry passes, dribble drives and offensive rebounds among them. Illinois didn't get its first against UCF until 4 minutes into the game, had just three total in the first 10 minutes and finished the first half with 13. Malcolm Hill's putback with 2:04 left in the half followed immediately by Hill's steal and a dunk were the Illini's only made shots inside the three-point line before halftime.

WILLIAMS DELIVERS FROM DEEP

Matt Williams is 13 of 25 from three-point range (52 percent) in three NIT games for UCF. His first three makes against the Illini helped spark the Knights' double-digit halftime lead. All three were open looks. His first came when he lost his defender when Illinois wasn't quick enough switching a baseline screen to free Williams in the corner. Then he feinted a dribble drive on Leron Black —sending Black's momentum toward the basket — before hitting a stepback, and his final make came when he pulled up from 30 feet in transition.

NO MATCH FOR TACKO

Maverick Morgan played good defense on Tacko Fall's first made shot of the game, bodying up the UCF center on the right block. Even though he didn't get off the ground much at all, Fall was able to hit the dropstep baby hook because his height (7-foot-6) and wingspan (8-0) allowed him to still shoot over the outstretched arms of the 6-10 Morgan.

QUESTIONABLE NO-CALL

Fall used his long arms to block three shots against the Illini on Wednesday night. The second, though, probably should have been a goaltending call. Morgan's shot banked off the backboard and was beginning to fall toward the rim when Fall got a hand on it. It wasn't pinned on the way up.

HALFCOURT OFFENSE FIZZLES

Now-former interim coach Jamall Walker spent parts of Monday's game against Boise State urging the Illini to push the ball up the floor. Freshman point guard Te'Jon Lucas did that plenty against UCF, with Illinois able to get out in transition and — perhaps more importantly — ahead of Fall, who trailed those plays. But once in the halfcourt, the Illini didn't show the same urgency, which allowed Fall to get set up in the post defensively.