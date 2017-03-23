Walker likely staying at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — One of the key questions facing new Illinois coach Brad Underwood after Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman hired him last Saturday revolved around Jamall Walker’s status.

The long-time assistant coach to John Groce was elevated to the role of interim coach at Illinois after Groce’s firing on March 11.

But other programs, notably Missouri, were interested in possibly adding Walker to their staff. Looks like that won’t be the case, however.

Sources told The News-Gazette last Saturday that Walker would likely be retained on Underwood’s staff, and Scout.com reported on Thursday afternoon that Underwood is keeping Walker on his first staff at Illinois.

Team spokesperson Derrick Burson said he couldn’t confirm on Thursday afternoon whether Walker was staying or not.

Walker was the lead recruiter on East St. Louis big man Jeremiah Tilmon, a five-star center who signed with Illinois last November, and has used his St. Louis area ties to forge a solid bond with Mark Smith, the Edwardsville guard who won the state’s Mr. Basketball honor on Tuesday.

Walker guided the Illini to a 2-1 record in the NIT in his role as the program’s interim coach before Illinois saw its season end with a 68-58 loss at Central Florida on Wednesday night.