Frazier: 'Really ready' to be at UI

ORLANDO — June 7. Mark it down, Illinois fans.

Trent Frazier already has. The future Illini guard is set to arrive in Champaign and start his college basketball career in just 74 days. He's ready.

"I'm dying," Frazier said Wednesday night about his anticipation for getting to Illinois. He made the nearly three-hour trip from Wellington, Fla., to Orlando for the Illini's NIT quarterfinal game at Central Florida.

"I'm just really ready to come out here and play with these guys and ready for the college level," Frazier added.

Frazier's commitment to Illinois hasn't wavered amid what turned out to be a season of change.

He was the most vocal of Illinois' 2017 recruiting class when it came to the state of the program, regularly tweeting his support of now-former coach John Groce when rumors were running rampant about Groce's future with the program.

But Frazier's future at Illinois didn't change when athletic director Josh Whitman fired Groce on March 11 and then hired new coach Brad Underwood a week later. Frazier took to Twitter again — the night Underwood was hired —reaffirming his commitment to Illinois.

It's where the 6-foot-2 lefty wants to be.

"Me and my dad, we talked about it," Frazier said of his decision to stick with Illinois. "I've already built a great relationship with the school. I'm just really loyal to the program. The fan base did an unbelievable job supporting me and my family. It just feels like home already, and I didn't want to leave that.

"I'm going far from home. I want people to take care of me and know I'm going to be safe. They made it safe for me, and I feel great there."

Frazier also felt good about Underwood being named the 18th coach in Illinois program history. The two already had a previous relationship, with Underwood recruiting Frazier when he was at Stephen F. Austin.

"It was a good pickup for us," Frazier said. "I was just happy because I already knew the coach. I like the fast-tempo game —up and down, up and down. That's how I get a lot of my points. I just get the ball in transition and go. (Playing for) Coach Underwood is going to be a great opportunity. I can't wait."

Frazier said he's also waiting for the rest of Illinois' 2017 recruiting class — Jeremiah Tilmon, Javon Pickett and Da'Monte Williams —to join him in sticking to their commitment to the Illini.

Reports Saturday indicated Tilmon planned to stick with the Illini after meeting with Underwood.

"Hopefully these guys step up and say they're going to stay with me and play with me because we've got a big, big future and opportunity to make it to the NCAA tournament and win a lot of championships," said Frazier, who's a consensus four-star recruit and ranked as high as 77th nationally by Scout.

Frazier will start his Illinois basketball career coming off a sterling three seasons at Wellington High School. The Wolverines won three district championships, two regional titles and a state championship during Frazier's prep career.

Wellington finished this past season 27-4 and reached the FHSAA Class 9A state semifinals. Frazier holds both the school's single-game and career scoring records, with the former coming in a 51-point performance on Jan. 20 in a 96-66 blowout of Seminole Ridge.

Frazier averaged 27.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists in his senior season and was a 50/34/76 percent shooter.

"It's my coaches; they pushed me really hard," he said. "Me working out in the gym and getting better each and every day, that's why I had a successful season —putting all the work in. I'm really proud of where I've taken my game to the next level."

The numbers game

A closer look at Illinois basketball Class of 2017 commit Trent Frazier’s three most-recent high school seasons:

Season PPG RPG APG SPG FG% 3PT% FT%

2016-17 27.6 6.3 4.4 2.6 50 34 76

2015-16 20.5 3.4 5.6 2.0 49 36 73

2014-15 12.9 2.6 7.1 2.4 70 52 81