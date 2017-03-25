Tate: Early college hoops departures one item on my mind

Photo by: The News-Gazette Michigan guard Derrick Walton Jr. (10) fouls Oklahoma State guard Jawun Evans (1) from behind during the second half of a first-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 17, 2017. Michigan defeated Oklahoma State 92-91. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

It will be determined, over time, whether Brad Underwood is successful in the most critical aspect of his Illini coaching duties: How many millionaires will he produce?

Check around. Too many postgame press conferences center around who'll enter the NBA draft. UCLA's Lonzo Ball announced minutes after Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk ran circles around him (outscoring Ball 60-10). Duke's Jason Tatum made the expected call. Four declared from Florida State and three from Louisville.

Underwood's own Jawun Evans, recruited by his predecessor at Oklahoma State, made a similar announcement. It is contagious, and shouts from the rooftops that, if you don't possess underclassmen with legitimate NBA aspirations, you're not part of the fraternity.

That being the case, next year's Big Ten title hopes for Purdue, Michigan State and Maryland depend on what Caleb Swanigan, Miles Bridges and Melo Trimble decide.

If you don't have future pros, you'd better play blindfolding defense to hang with the elites.

Crucial guard play

Low point for Michigan this season was a high-bounce technical foul called on a frustrated Derrick Walton Jr. at State Farm Center.

He apologized later as Illinois used two Malcolm Hill freebies to ignite a stunning run from a 34-34 tie into a 49-36 halftime lead, and an eventual 85-69 UI romp.

A different Walton and a different Michigan emerged from that game. Walton became the scourge of the Big Ten in Michigan's 14-5 run that included four straight wins in the conference tournament. It ended Friday when Walton's makeable trey caromed off the front of the rim at the end of a 69-68 Sweet 16 loss to Oregon.

Walton was part of prolific guard play that always means more in the March, and it was never more obvious than in watching Frank Mason III and Devonte' Graham combine for 52 points as they outsped methodical Purdue 98-66 in another Sweet 16 matchup ... reversing a 33-25 deficit with a 73-33 onslaught.

Plowhorses are good for certain purposes, but they can't run with the thoroughbreds.

On the three-ball

Seniors like me should stay clear of analytics. They do further damage to aged brain cells.

But here's what they tell us about the three-point shot. While coaches and fans favor passes into the post, guarded pivot attempts are worth less than a point per attempt ... something like 0.8.

The best shot? It is the corner three because it is so frequently open for shooters who excel from that location.

That shot averages out to be worth roughly 1.7 points per attempt. So, unless my mathematics or my analytical information are inaccurate — either of which is entirely possible — a near-21-footer from the corner is twice as productive as a guarded hook shot in the paint.

All treys are worth more than a point but, as noted, there’s less congestion as arc-shooters sneak into position for a corner pass.

This goes against everything a lecturing Adolph Rupp said as he constructed his Kentucky offense around medium-range jumpers. That was in a day when the idea of tricking up the game with a shot clock and three-pointers never broached anyone's imagination.

Reviving a rivalry

If you thought the ballyhooed Illini-Mizzou basketball shootout was dying on the vine, think again.

Look for a sellout next December when Cuonzo Martin brings Gatorade Player of the Year Michael Porter Jr. and a revitalized Missouri team to St. Louis against Underwood's Illini.

Porter is a done deal after obtaining a release from his National Letter of Intent at Washington. That was a mere formality since his father, Michael Porter Sr., was a staff member with recently fired Washington head coach Lorenzo Romar ... and will now join Missouri.

There was speculation that Martin might be the next Illini coach and would be bringing the Porters to Champaign-Urbana. We'll never know how serious Josh Whitman was about Martin, but we certainly know that Missouri snapped up Martin mere hours after his 21-win California team was upset by Bakersfield in the NIT.

And we know that, in addition to the Porters, Martin tried to lure UI assistant Jamall Walker from Illinois, where he is staying.

That's all part of the intrigue of Whitman's quick search. Now, the squabble over coaches and high-level Metro East recruits will make the December game reminiscent of the entertaining Norm Stewart-Lou Henson matches.

Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.