Trent Frazier: 'I’m just really loyal to the program'

June 7: Mark it down Illinois fans.

Trent Frazier already has. The future Illini guard is set to arrive in Champaign and start his college basketball career in just 75 days. He’s ready.

“I’m dying,” Frazier said Wednesday night about his anticipation of getting to Illinois. He made the nearly three-hour trip from Wellington, Fla., to Orlando for the Illini’s NIT quarterfinal game at Central Florida.

“I’m just really ready to come out here and play with these guys and ready for the college level,” Frazier continued.

While in Orlando, beat writer Scott Richey visited with Frazier, who is all about the Illini even after a coaching change. Richey will write about Frazier's progress as a player in Sunday's News-Gazette.

“Me and my dad, we talked about it,” Frazier said of his decision to stick with Illinois. “I’ve already built a great relationship with the school. I’m just really loyal to the program. The fan base did an unbelievable job supporting me and my family. It just feels like home already, and I didn’t want to leave that. “I’m going far from home. I want people to take care of me and know I’m going to be safe. They made it safe for me, and I feel great there."