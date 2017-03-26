And then there were four: Final Four capsules

This is the Final Four everyone expected, right? In case it wasn’t, college basketball writer SCOTT RICHEY has four things to know about each of the last four teams standing in the NCAA men’s tournament:

Gonzaga (36-1)

— Does defense really win championships? If it does, the Bulldogs are in good shape. Gonzaga ranks No. 1 in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency per KenPom.

— This is not your older siblings’ Gonzaga. The Bulldogs, thanks to some timely transfers, have perhaps their greatest depth of talent in the Mark Few era, with a possible All-American in Nigel Williams-Goss.

— That talent runs deep enough that Zach Collins, the only McDonald’s All-American to ever sign with Gonzaga, comes off the bench. The 7-foot freshman is averaging 9.9 points and 5.7 rebounds in just 17.2 minutes per game.

— The last West Coast Conference team to reach the Final Four was San Francisco in 1957 after the Dons won consecutive national championships the two years prior.

South Carolina (26-10)

— The Gamecocks aren’t exactly known for their offensive prowess, winning eight games scoring fewer than 70 points. But they’ve posted a pair of 20-point wins in the tournament against Marquette and Baylor.

— South Carolina is the highest remaining seed as a No. 7, but doesn’t exactly fit the typical “Cinderella” narrative. There’s a different hashtag making its way around social media with a nod to the Gamecocks’ stingy defense: #CinderellaWithBrassKnuckles.

— The SEC Player of the Year calls Columbia, S.C., home. Gamecocks senior guard Sindarius Thornwell shared the honor with Kentucky freshman Malik Monk.

— Need a rooting interest, Illini fans? South Carolina coach Frank Martin employed new Illinois coach Brad Underwood as an assistant both at Kansas State and South Carolina. National championship via connection?

Oregon (33-5)

— Dana Altman has led the Ducks to heights they’ve never reached before in making the Final Four. Unless the 1939 NCAA championship Oregon won is counted. Only eight teams were involved in that tournament.

— Pac-12 Player of the Year Dillon Brooks returned to Oregon after declaring for the 2016 NBA Draft. An injury delayed the start of his season by three games, and he’s now projected as a mid-second-round pick.

— The Ducks lost their best interior defender when Chris Boucher tore his left ACL on March 10, but Jordan Bell has proved a capable replacement. The 6-9 junior had eight blocks in Oregon’s Elite Eight win against Kansas.

— Rantoul native Mike Mennenga is one of Altman’s assistant coaches and now in his third year with the Ducks after stops at Canisius, Iowa State, Providence and Maine.

North Carolina (31-7)

— Tar Heels coach Roy Williams has now led nine teams to the Final Four. Only John Wooden (12), Mike Krzyzewski (12) and Dean Smith (11) advanced more times.

— A national championship for North Carolina, its sixth, would snap a three-way tie for third with Duke and Indiana for most NCAA titles. Leading that particular list with 11 is UCLA, while Kentucky has won eight.

— The 2005 national champion Tar Heels had Sean May (22.3 points and 10.7 rebounds per game in their NCAA tournament run). The 2017 Final Four Tar Heels have Luke Maye, who’s averaged 12.5 points and 6.8 rebounds thus far and hit the game-winner Sunday against Kentucky.

— Tar Heels forward Justin Jackson, the ACC Player of the Year, has hit double figures in 35 of 38 games this season. North Carolina’s loss to Virginia on Feb. 27 was the last time.