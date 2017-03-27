Tate: Pondering a longer Self-UI tryst

Photo by: The News-Gazette Kansas coach Bill Self reacts to a call during the first half of the team's final against Oregon in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Midwest Regional, Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

You can't be impartial. You either love Bill Self for what he accomplished at Illinois — two Big Ten co-titles and the acquisition of Dee, Deron and Augie — or you hate him because he left.

And you have a right to ponder what might have transpired here with Self running the basketball show. A national championship? More time in the penalty box? Or somewhere in between?

What we see at Kansas is a pattern: Self's annual roundup of quality players, 13 straight Big 12 titles and internal bumps of one kind of another.

Those are followed by high expectations on March 1 and frequent breakdowns in the NCAA shootout.

The outlier was in 2008, when Self's Jayhawks escaped Davidson 59-57 to reach the Final Four.

In a spellbinding finale, Memphis missed four of five free throws, and Mario Chalmers tied the game at 63 with a trey in the last 2 seconds. The Jayhawks beat Derrick Rose & Co. 75-68 in overtime.

In their only other five-win surge, Kansas reached the 2012 title game by downing North Carolina, Purdue and Ohio State, but fell to John Calipari's only champion at Kentucky, 67-59. That loss left Self with a six-year record of 197-29.

What's happened in March

If you're on the anti-Self side, don't view this an attempt to change your mind. You're far too dug in for that, and doubly so with the 74-60 loss to Oregon on Saturday night so fresh.

From my viewpoint, it looked like the best team won, what with Oregon's Tyler Dorsey outscoring Devonte' Graham 27-3 ... what with Jordan Bell swatting away eight Kansas shots ... what with high draftee Josh Jackson sitting out early with two fouls while Oregon's Canadians, Dillon Brooks and Dylan Ennis, went about their business.

It serves to remind:

— Life as a constant target is never easy. And Kansas is certainly a target, having won 83 percent of its games in a tough conference.

— NCAA seedings can be misleading because the committee chooses teams via a compilation of four months of input, and no teams are the same in March as they were in November. There are always March upstarts performing better than higher seeds at the time (South Carolina).

— The explosion of three-point shooting makes upsets all the more likely.

These factors don't excuse NCAA losses by superior Kansas teams to Bucknell (64-63) in 2005, to Bradley (77-73) in 2006 or to Northern Iowa (69-67) in 2010. The Jayhawks blew a tire. And a frowning Lady Luck was busy doing her mischief in overtime losses to Georgia Tech in 2004 and Michigan in 2013, and the 60-57 loss to Stanford in 2014. Nor can we forget how embarrassing the 78-65 loss to neighboring Wichita State was two years ago.

But the main thing is this: Self's teams are in the mix every year. He's turning out pros who, in turn, attract more McDonald's All-Americans to the Big 12's lone "basketball school." And the home fans almost always leave Allen Fieldhouse happy, the Jayhawks losing 10 games in 14 seasons (95.7 percent).

What could have been

Still, the pattern in NCAA play is head-scratching.

We witnessed some of that at Illinois during Self's three seasons after he rocked the country by going 32-5 and reaching the Elite Eight at Tulsa.

Brian Cook, Cory Bradford and Peorians Marcus Griffin, Frank Williams and Sergio McClain split with Arizona early in the 2000-01 season and ultimately drew a No. 1 seed. Illinois routed Kansas, 80-64, but lost to Lute Olson's Arizona team in an Elite Eight game that saw six Illini foul out in a dogfight marred by 59 fouls and 81 free throws. That's 81; the numbers weren't transposed. The officiating was mind-boggling.

A year later, Illinois slipped a notch by losing to Kansas 73-69 in the Sweet 16.

Self's last game in 2003 was devastating. Notre Dame, ranked No. 22, was bumped early from the Big East tournament by St. John's. The Irish had nearly a week of rest before nipping Milwaukee 70-69 in the first round.

Illinois was caught unaware. Dan Miller, a Maryland transfer, went on a 23-point binge as ND sank 13 of 24 treys, and Illini star Brian Cook missed five of his first six shots as Mike Brey elected not to double him. The result: Self's Big Ten tournament champs couldn't make enough twos to offset ND's treys as they fell 68-60.

The Self era was over at Illinois, and we'll always wonder what might have happened if he had stayed. In any case, these last 10 years would have been a lot more exciting than they turned out to be.

