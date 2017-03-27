Underwood aide staying a Cowboy

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Mike Boynton knows he has a rare opportunity for a young man, yet he feels his age doesn't matter.

Oklahoma State's new men's basketball coach was promoted from an assistant position last week after Brad Underwood left for Illinois.

At age 35, he feels ready and believes it was a matter of time before he'd get a chance to run a program.

"I don't think about my age when it comes to this thing," he said Monday at his introductory news conference.

Boynton still needs to assemble a staff. He announced Monday that he will be keeping assistant coach Lamont Evans on as associate head coach, a move that was cheered loudly by the players in attendance.

There was speculation Evans would join Underwood's first staff at Illinois after Underwood hired Evans to the Cowboys in 2016. Both spent time as assistants at Kansas State and South Carolina.