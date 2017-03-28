Tate: Tar Heels humming along without NCAA consequences

Nobody’s business,

North Carolina deserves the NCAA basketball championship.

Any institution that wants the title so badly that it would carry out 18 years of the worst academic fraud in NCAA history, and then spend millions to out-lawyer the NCAA governing body by delaying penalties for years, has earned it.

In a world built on honesty and fairness, the Tar Heels shouldn’t have been playing Villanova’s champions to the wire a year ago. Fake classes were in full swing when Rashad McCants, Sean May and the Tar Heels defeated Illinois 75-70 in the 2005 title game, McCants making the dean’s list that year and later admitting to sham classes and term papers written by tutors.

The school ultimately conceded that roughly 2,000 student-athletes received phony grades as a means of keeping them eligible ... an underground fact that for years attracted many more budding superstars to the campus.

We can wring our hands about illegal financial benefits for athletes and families, and we know these activities are widespread, but nothing keeps the athletes coming like the inside word that they’ll receive A’s without studying or even attending class.



A’s for all

North Carolina officials should be ashamed, but blatantly contend, with some evidence, that it ain’t the NCAA’s business to dig into the university’s classrooms, that the NCAA had previously conceded it has no jurisdiction there.

And the NCAA may be reluctant to persevere, having been obliged to backtrack on the Penn State case where the Committee on Infractions may have overextended in linking the school’s mishandling of the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal to Joe Paterno’s football program. That can be debated elsewhere.

The NCAA’s action in the UNC case began with a Notice of Allegations charging impermissible benefits, which those classes certainly were. This was institutionalized cheating at the highest level.

But then, after the UNC lawyers began pulling out rabbits, the “benefits” wording was removed. That’s because the university disclosed that athletes in the Afro-American classes were matched by similar numbers of non-athletes, a development that happened when regular students discovered they couldn’t be prevented from also acquiring the free grades in those classes.



Nothing to be done?

It’s clear that UNC administrators were aware of their internal problem because Julius Nyang’oro, chairman of African American studies, was indicted for receiving a paycheck under false pretenses (a class that never met).

This legal action alerted the NCAA investigative staff to move in with a strong hand. But Mark Emmert’s sleuths found themselves rebuffed by presidential leadership that had historically demanded that the NCAA stay out of their curriculums. And that’s what UNC lawyers jumped on in stating “it ain’t nobody’s business.”

So here we are. Another season is coming to a close, and another great North Carolina basketball team, riding the wave of multi-decade success, will be favored over Oregon in Saturday’s semifinal.

And here’s what we’ve learned: The NCAA can establish qualifying rules for student-athlete enrollment, but cannot force universities to make them study.

Go Tar Heels! Sink those Ducks.



