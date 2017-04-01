Big Ten basketball: Current coaches' first seasons

Photo by: The News-Gazette Ohio State head coach Thad Matta gestures during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big Ten tournament against Rutgers, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Washington. Rutgers won 66-57. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Brad Underwood and Archie Miller have been tasked with affecting change at Illinois and Indiana, respectively. It's been a mixed bag of success for their new Big Ten coaching brethren in their own first seasons:

Coach School First Season Record +/- Wins Over. Rec.#

Tom Izzo Michigan State 1995-96 16-16, 9-9 -6, -5 544-220 (22)

Thad Matta Ohio State 2004-05 20-12, 8-8 +6, +2 334-118 (13)

Matt Painter Purdue 2005-06 9-19, 3-13 +2, 0 265-141 (12)

John Beilein Michigan 2007-08 10-22, 5-13 -12, -3 215-135 (10)

Fran McCaffery Iowa 2010-11 11-20, 4-14 +1, 0 137-101 (7)

Mark Turgeon Maryland 2011-12 17-15, 6-10* -2, -1 138-67 (6)

Pat Chambers Penn State 2011-12 12-20, 4-14 -7, -5 86-107 (6)

Tim Miles Nebraska 2012-13 15-18, 5-13 +3, +1 75-86 (5)

Richard Pitino Minnesota 2013-14 25-13, 8-10 +4, 0 75-61 (4)

Chris Collins Northwestern 2013-14 14-19, 6-12 +1, +2 73-60 (4)

Greg Gard Wisconsin 2015-16 15-8, 12-6 n/a^, -4 42-18 (2)

Steve Pikiell Rutgers 2016-17 15-18, 3-15 +8, +2 15-18 (1)

*Maryland played in ACC in Turgeon's first season (and two thereafter)

^Bo Ryan went 7-5 at start of 2015-16 season before abruptly retiring

#Number is parentheses indicates seasons spent at school