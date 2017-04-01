Big Ten basketball: Current coaches' first seasons
Brad Underwood and Archie Miller have been tasked with affecting change at Illinois and Indiana, respectively. It's been a mixed bag of success for their new Big Ten coaching brethren in their own first seasons:
Coach School First Season Record +/- Wins Over. Rec.#
Tom Izzo Michigan State 1995-96 16-16, 9-9 -6, -5 544-220 (22)
Thad Matta Ohio State 2004-05 20-12, 8-8 +6, +2 334-118 (13)
Matt Painter Purdue 2005-06 9-19, 3-13 +2, 0 265-141 (12)
John Beilein Michigan 2007-08 10-22, 5-13 -12, -3 215-135 (10)
Fran McCaffery Iowa 2010-11 11-20, 4-14 +1, 0 137-101 (7)
Mark Turgeon Maryland 2011-12 17-15, 6-10* -2, -1 138-67 (6)
Pat Chambers Penn State 2011-12 12-20, 4-14 -7, -5 86-107 (6)
Tim Miles Nebraska 2012-13 15-18, 5-13 +3, +1 75-86 (5)
Richard Pitino Minnesota 2013-14 25-13, 8-10 +4, 0 75-61 (4)
Chris Collins Northwestern 2013-14 14-19, 6-12 +1, +2 73-60 (4)
Greg Gard Wisconsin 2015-16 15-8, 12-6 n/a^, -4 42-18 (2)
Steve Pikiell Rutgers 2016-17 15-18, 3-15 +8, +2 15-18 (1)
*Maryland played in ACC in Turgeon's first season (and two thereafter)
^Bo Ryan went 7-5 at start of 2015-16 season before abruptly retiring
#Number is parentheses indicates seasons spent at school
