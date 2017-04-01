Ex-Illini Jackson tabbed for Hall of Fame

Photo by: The News-Gazette Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Mannie Jackson talks to the audience following the initial showing of the documentary of his life made by the BIG10 at The Art Theater in Champaign on Saturday, February 2, 2013.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Former Illini basketball player Mannie Jackson was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.

The 11-member class of 2017 will be inducted Sept. 8 in Spingfield, Mass.

Jackson and teammate Govoner Vaughn became the first African-Americans to letter in basketball at Illinois during the 1957 season.

Jackson was an All-Big Ten performer twice at Illinois and left the school as the fifth-leading scorer in program history at the time. He went to play for the Harlem Globetrotters for three seasons, and now is the Globetrotters' owner and chairman.

Other members of the 2017 class include former Illinois and current Kansas coach Bill Self, former Chicago Bulls executive Jerry Krause, two-time NBA scoring champion Tracy McGrady, former Connecticut guard Rebecca Lobo, Notre Dame women's coach Muffet McGraw, Texas high school coach Robert Hughes, former NCAA executive Tom Jernstedt, former Globetrotter Zack Clayton, former European star Nikos Galis, and former NBA and ABA star George McGinnis.