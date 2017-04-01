History of Illinois basketball coaches' first seasons in charge

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Former University of Illinois basketball coach John Groce talks to the media after being fired, at a press conference, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Saturday March 11, 2107. "At the end of the day, it's all on me", Groce said.

New Illinois coach Brad Underwood knows a thing or two about successful first seasons, winning 32 games in his inaugural year at Stephen F. Austin — a five-win improvement from the last year of the Danny Kaspar era — and then leading Oklahoma State to a 20-13 record and eight-win improvement this past season. Here's how every other Illinois coach has fared in his first season in C-U:

Elwood Brown

First season: 1905-06

Record: 6-8, 3-6

Breakdown: Fourth-place finish in Big Ten featured wins against Indiana, Purdue and Chicago around nonconference losses to Evanston YMCA and Wheaton.

F.L. Pinckney

First season: 1906-07

Record: 1-10

Breakdown: Three freshmen ruled ineligible by the Western Conference Committee led to worst season in program history.

Fletcher Lane

First season: 1907-08

Record: 20-6, 6-5

Breakdown: Started season 14-1 before entering Big Ten play and finishing third in the conference.

H.V. Juul

First season: 1908-09

Record: 7-6, 5-6

Breakdown: First former Illini to coach team won his first game as coach, 93-19 against Shelbyville Business College, and finished fourth in Big Ten.

T.E. Thompson

First season: 1910-11

Record: 6-6, 6-5

Breakdown: Another former Illini at the helm finished strong in first season, with wins against Northwestern, Minnesota and Wisconsin to finish fourth in Big Ten.

Ralph Jones

First season: 1912-13

Record: 10-6, 7-6

Breakdown: Strong 7-1 start gave way to a stumble down the stretch, with losses in five of last eight games for fifth-place Big Ten finish.

Frank Winters

First season: 1920-21

Record: 11-7, 7-5

Breakdown: Illini tied for fourth in Big Ten after losing four of their last five games — the lone win in that span a 35-32 victory at Ohio State.

J. Craig Ruby

First season: 1922-23

Record: 9-6, 7-5

Breakdown: Winning season in Year 1 — bolstered by sweeps of Ohio State and Minnesota — set groundwork for a share of the Big Ten title the next year.

Doug Mills

First season: 1936-37

Record: 14-4, 10-2

Breakdown: Would eventually coach the "Whiz Kids" but started Illini coaching career by tying for the Big Ten title in Year 1 behind Lou Boudreau and future coach Harry Combes.

Harry Combes

First season: 1947-48

Record: 15-5, 7-5

Breakdown: Opened season with a seven-game winning streak and finished with wins against Purdue, Northwestern and Indiana to place third in Big Ten.

Harv Schmidt

First season: 1967-68

Record: 11-13, 6-8

Breakdown: Had two starters return from the year prior in Dave Scholz and Benny Louis but lost seven of last nine games to finish seventh in Big Ten.

Gene Bartow

First season: 1974-75

Record: 8-18, 4-14

Breakdown: Bartow left for UCLA following John Wooden's retirement, losing 10 of final 11 games with the Illini.

Lou Henson

First season: 1975-76

Record: 14-13, 7-11

Breakdown: Henson took advantage of his front line — Rich Adams, Audie Matthews and Mike Washington combined to average 36.4 points and 16.4 rebounds per game — to post a six-win improvement in the first year of what turned out to be 21 at the Illini helm.

Lon Kruger

First season: 1996-97

Record: 22-10, 11-7

Breakdown: Veteran Illini won six more games from the year before, finished fourth in the Big Ten, got back to the NCAA tournament and wrapped up the season ranked No. 19 in the country.

Bill Self

First season: 2000-01

Record: 27-8, 13-3

Breakdown: Boatload of talent, including two future first-round NBA draft picks, helped Self win the first of two consecutive Big Ten titles, reach the Elite Eight and finish the season ranked fourth in the final AP poll.

Bruce Weber

First season: 2003-04

Record: 26-7, 13-3

Breakdown: Weber inherited a talented team from Self and led that group, like Self, to the first of what would be two straight Big Ten titles and a Sweet 16 appearance.

John Groce

First season: 2012-13

Record: 23-13, 8-10

Breakdown: A 6-3 regular-season finish, sparked by upset of No. 1 Indiana, got Illini into NCAA tournament after a 2-7 start to Big Ten play, and they nearly reached the Sweet 16 before falling to Miami.