Tate: Time for Underwood to play recruiting game

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette New Illini basketball coach Brad Underwood before the Sports Page radio show at the Esquire in downtown Champaign on Monday, March 20. 2017.

Brad Underwood has been around long enough to know the score.

He is attuned to the reality that adversaries are cooking up schemes to spoil his party. Borderline shenanigans are the nature of the business.

Before he arrived as head basketball coach, Illini efforts to land Belleville Althoff star Jordan Goodwin were rebuffed when new Saint Louis coach Travis Ford hired Corey Tate, who was Goodwin's AAU (Eagles) coach.

That's easier than hiring a coach to recruit from scratch, even if it is a tad shady. Just rent the young superstar's summer coach, or his father, and you're in business.

That worked for Indiana's Kelvin Sampson in 2006, when he hired the college coach of Eric Gordon's father, thereby influencing the Indianapolis guard to renege on his Illini commitment. That started the long, steady downfall of Illini coach Bruce Weber.

And it's working for Cuonzo Martin, who hired Michael Porter Sr. in order to land his 6-foot-10 son, Michael Jr., who has not only shifted from Washington to Missouri but is trying to influence committed Illini center Jeremiah Tilmon to join him.

As MVP of the McDonald's All-America game, young Porter carries more clout than most high school seniors.

Focal point: Mark Smith

This swirling undertow of chaos never ceases. No college sport churns like basketball. Each spring has turned into free agency. Players are flying in all directions. Where you see coaching changes, you're likely to see transfers and recruiting reversals.

Latest on the Illini agenda is Mark Smith, the Edwardsville guard who supplanted Goodwin as the state's premier prospect when Goodwin underwent shoulder surgery.

At one point, before Smith literally "blew up" in the minds of evaluators — and when John Groce was still the coach — the Illini believed their competition was Indiana, Northwestern and Kansas State.

But more recently, Ohio State, Michigan State and Butler have made strong advances, and there's even talk that Kentucky will visit the Smith home Thursday ... not to mention Missouri, where Smith originally signed a baseball tender.

One miss, one hit?

Smith is Underwood's second major undertaking since making the sensible extension of Jamall Walker's contract. His first was attracting Lamont Evans from the Oklahoma State staff, and it was presumed he would join the Illini.

However, Oklahoma State AD Mike Holder, who promoted Mike Boynton to head coach with a modest (by today's standards) $1 million salary, offered Evans in excess of $500,000 to remain as associate head coach and chief recruiter. Holder made a mistake in dealing with Underwood — causing some donors to favor his removal — so he went overboard by using a portion of Underwood's $3 million buyout to retain Evans.

With this recruiting "quiet period" running to Thursday, Underwood attended the Final Four in Phoenix with a busy schedule of interviews there for the UI's two remaining coaching positions.

Then it's back to recruiting, with the signing period beginning April 12. All eyes swing to Smith. He is what every coach needs, a powerful penetrator off the dribble. It is a skill that all top teams possess, and UI returnees lack.

Smith is a double whammy because, if the Illini don't land the state's Mr. Basketball, they'll find it doubly difficult to defeat the team that does.

Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.