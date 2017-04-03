Richey's 2017-18 way-too-soon men's basketball top 10

College hoops writer and AP voter Scott Richey offers his way-too-early top 10 for 2017-18 ahead of his chat (12:30 p.m. Wednesday) at IlliniHQ.com:

1. Arizona

June’s NBA draft could raid the Wildcats’ lineup, but five-star 7-footer DeAndre Ayton on board and the potential to land Brandon McCoy and Brian Bowen keeps the talent level high in the desert.

2. Duke

While Luke Kennard and Grayson Allen remain in limbo in regard to their NBA draft status, so does Duke for ’17-18. But a pair of five-star recruits and the possibility of more bodes well.

3. Kentucky

The Wildcats already have five five-star recruits on board, and John Calipari hasn’t even finished his 2017 class. Another round of one-and-done candidates keeps Big Blue Nation strong.

4. Louisville

Rick Pitino will likely have to replace two starters, but returning the other three and adding a top-10 recruiting class, anchored by five-star center Malik Williams, keeps the Cardinals in the top 10.

5. Michigan State

The Spartans might say goodbye to freshman Miles Bridges, but the rest of their starters will return, Gavin Schilling will be back and unicorn-in-the-making Jaren Jackson Jr. is on the way.

6. Kansas

Five-star big man Billy Preston will help shore up the post for the Jayhawks, but keeping Devonte’ Graham out of the NBA draft will be the key offseason move for Bill Self’s squad.

7. North Carolina

Joel Berry II opting to return next season would be key for the defending champions maintaining their spot in the top 10, with Justin Jackson likely headed to the NBA.

8. UCLA

Next year’s Bruins will look different without Lonzo Ball and T.J. Leaf, but Steve Alford and UCLA have the replacements in Jaylen Hands and Jalen Hill, with Kris Wilkes on the wing as a bonus.

9. Wichita State

Gregg Marshall’s rotation this season went 10 deep with double-digit minutes players, and all 10 of them will be back in ’17-18 as the Shockers compete for the AAC (maybe?) championship.

10. Gonzaga

The national runner-up Bulldogs could leap much further up the top 10 depending on the NBA draft decisions All-America guard Nigel Williams-Goss and 7-footer Zach Collins make.