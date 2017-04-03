Tilmon (again): 'I am staying home'

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Illinois men’s basketball coach John Groce, left, and athletic director Josh Whitman celebrate after Groce took a phone call regarding the commitment of Jeremiah Tilmon on Monday. The two were at the 27th Annual Kendall Gill Golf Outing at the University of Illinois Orange Course in Savoy. Video Other Related Content LIVE! Tilmon signs with Illinois

News-Gazette All-Stater Jeremiah Tilmon of East St. Louis went to Twitter this afternoon to confirm his commitment to Illinois.

The basketball star had given John Groce his word on July 11. Lately, however, Tilmon had been silent on social media regarding his status.

The senior center, however, retweeted Monday a previous tweet that said "after a long recruiting process and much thought and I'm blessed to announce that I am staying home." The original tweet had been sent out July 11 of last year.

Tilmon is following the lead of other members of the highly rated class that is set to join first-year coach Brad Underwood.