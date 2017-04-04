Akron closes in on Groce
It didn't take long for John Groce to find a new job. Fired by Illinois on March 11, Groce is reportedly close to a deal to become Akron's new coach according to ESPN's Jeff Goodman.
Former Illinois coach John Groce is close to agreeing to deal to replace Keith Dambrot at Akron, source told ESPN.
— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) April 4, 2017
Groce, who went 95-75 in five seasons at Illinois, is due a $1.7 million buyout from Illinois. Akron was in search of a new coach after Keith Dambrot left the Zips after a 27-9 season for Duquesne.
