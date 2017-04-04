Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Akron closes in on Groce
Tue, 04/04/2017 - 4:20pm | Scott Richey

It didn't take long for John Groce to find a new job. Fired by Illinois on March 11, Groce is reportedly close to a deal to become Akron's new coach according to ESPN's Jeff Goodman.

Groce, who went 95-75 in five seasons at Illinois, is due a $1.7 million buyout from Illinois. Akron was in search of a new coach after Keith Dambrot left the Zips after a 27-9 season for Duquesne.

