Antigua officially joins Underwood at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — Before Jeremiah Tilmon requested his release from the letter of intent he signed with Illinois last November, the No. 1 topic of conversation among Illinois basketball fans is who new coach Brad Underwood will hire as his assistants.

That question seemed to receive a little more clarity late Wednesday afternoon, with an Illinois spokesman confirming Orlando Antigua as one of Underwood's assistants.

Evan Daniels of Scout.com first reported the news.

Former USF head coach & Kentucky assistant Orlando Antigua will join Brad Underwood's staff at Illinois as an assistant coach, per a source. — Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) April 5, 2017

Antigua, who was fired as the coach at South Florida in January, joins holdover assistant Jamall Walker on the Illinois coaching staff.

One spot for a third assistant coach remains.

Antigua went 9-23 and 8-25 in his first two seasons at South Florida after taking the Bulls job following six seasons as an assistant under John Calipari at Memphis and Kentucky.

The Bulls were 6-7 when USF fired Antigua on Jan. 3 amidst an ongoing NCAA investigation into alleged academic fraud.

Antigua, a former Pittsburgh forward, started his college coaching career at his alma mater spending five seasons on Jamie Dixon’s coaching staff, first as director of operations and then as an assistant coach.

Antigua was named the top assistant coach in the country by ESPN in 2012 and was widely recognized as one of the top recruiters in the nation while at Kentucky.

He helped the Wildcats secure five straight No. 1 recruiting classes in his time in Lexington, Ky.

"Orlando has one of the top pedigrees in college basketball, from his days as a player and throughout his coaching career," Underwood said in a statement. "He was an integral part of the success at Kentucky with Coach Calipari, recruiting and developing several outstanding players who went on to become high NBA draft picks. He will work with our bigs here and will do an outstanding job in their development as well. Orlando is a wonderful person of high character and will fit our Illini family perfectly."

Underwood also announced that he will retain previous strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher, who spent the last two seasons with the Illini on John Groce's staff.

Underwood brought on two new additions to his staff on Wednesday in Joey Biggs and Patrick Schulte.

Biggs will join the Illini staff as the director of operations after spending the last 15 years at Oklahoma State. He was the Cowboys' assistant athletic director for basketball the last 11 years, overseeing travel, budget, scheduling, special events, alumni relations and operational functions.

Schulte has previous ties with Underwood, serving as his video coordinator last season at Oklahoma State along with Underwood's first two seasons at Stephen F. Austin.

The year in between Stephen F. Austin and Oklahoma State, Schulte worked as the director of video for coach Frank Martin at South Carolina.