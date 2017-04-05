Report: Antigua to join Underwood at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — Before Jeremiah Tilmon requested his release from the letter of intent he signed with Illinois last November, the No. 1 topic of conversation among Illinois basketball fans is who new coach Brad Underwood will hire as his assistants.

That question seemed to receive a little more clarity on Wednesday afternoon, with Evan Daniels of Scout.com reporting that Illinois will hire Orlando Antigua as one of Underwood's assistants.

Former USF head coach & Kentucky assistant Orlando Antigua will join Brad Underwood's staff at Illinois as an assistant coach, per a source. — Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) April 5, 2017

Antigua, who was fired as the coach at South Florida in January, joins holdover assistant Jamall Walker on the Illinois coaching staff.

One spot for a third assistant coach remains.

Antigua went 9-23 and 8-25 in his first two seasons at South Florida after taking the Bulls job following six seasons as an assistant under John Calipari at Memphis and Kentucky.

The Bulls were 6-7 when USF fired Antigua on Jan. 3 amidst an ongoing NCAA investigation into alleged academic fraud.

Antigua, a former Pittsburgh forward, started his college coaching career at his alma mater spending five seasons on Jamie Dixon’s coaching staff, first as director of operations and then as an assistant coach.

Antigua was named the top assistant coach in the country by ESPN in 2012 and was widely recognized as one of the top recruiters in the nation while at Kentucky.

He helped the Wildcats secure five straight No. 1 recruiting classes in his time in Lexington, Ky.