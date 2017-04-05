Tilmon requests release from Illinois

Video: Tilmon: 'Excited to announce I have signed with Illinois' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette It was a week later than expected, but Illinois landed five-star center Jeremiah Tilmon, who announced his signing Thursday afternoon at East St. Louis Senior High School.

CHAMPAIGN — Jeremiah Tilmon has requested a release from his National Letter of Intent from Illinois. The five-star center and top prospect in the Illini's 2017 recruiting class posted a note on Instagram detailing his decision.

"Thank you University of Illinois athletics for understanding my position as a future student athlete that signed to play for Coach Groce but has requested release from NLI since coaching changes," Tilmon's note read. "My family and I feel it's only fair that we hear all opportunities and not be stuck in one situation.

"We will wait patiently on the release from the NLI. Illinois will always remain an option because of my ongoing relationship with Coach Walker but this is my future and I need to be certain before I come to campus in June."

Tilmon retweeted his original commitment tweet from July early Monday evening, seeming to put to rest any question to the 6-foot-11 center's commitment to Illinois following John Groce's firing and the hiring of Brad Underwood. Tilmon was the fourth of four Illini signees to tweet their intentions like that.

Tilmon, who is ranked 29th nationally in the Class of 2017 in the 247Sports Composite, averaged 15.5 points, 10.5 boards and 3.8 blocks in his senior season at East St. Louis after returning home following one season at La Lumiere.