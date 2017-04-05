UPDATE: Groce to Akron official
Former Illinois coach John Groce didn't have to wait too long for his next head coaching job, with multiple reports confirming a six-year deal at Akron on Wednesday morning after he was fired at Illinois on March 11. Akron officially announced Groce's hire Wednesday afternoon.
"From the enviable position of much sustained success in our men's basketball program, we concentrated our search on finding a Division I coach with a proven record of excellence, winning and postseason appearances combined with a focus on academics and discipline," Akron athletic director Larry Williams said in a release. "Coach Groce has that combination. We're extraordinarily pleased that he will be bringing his impressive experience and background to our Zips basketball program."
Akron's interest in finalizing the deal with Groce was first reported Tuesday afternoon by ESPN's Jeff Goodman.
Former Illinois coach John Groce is close to agreeing to deal to replace Keith Dambrot at Akron, source told ESPN.
— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) April 4, 2017
Groce, who went 95-75 in five seasons at Illinois, is due a $1.7 million buyout from Illinois. Akron was in search of a new coach after Keith Dambrot left the Zips after a 27-9 season for Duquesne.
It's a return to the Mid-American Conference for Groce, who spent four seasons at Ohio after working for Thad Matta at Ohio State. Groce led the Bobcats to an 85-56 overall mark and two NCAA tournament appearances, but Ohio went just 34-30 in the MAC in his four seasons.
Dambrot went 305-139 in 13 seasons at Akron and posted a 155-65 record in the MAC while leading the Zips to three NCAA tournament and five NIT appearances.
My family all wish him and his family well. He's a good guy and his future in coaching is bright. Even though it's part and parcel of college coaching, it's still an unhappy event when a coach is a decent human being whose teams hadn't met somebody's expectations and so he/she is let go. When that coach has young kids who have spent a chunk of their childhoods in one place only to have to suddenly move to a new place (if the coach parent finds another job soon), it's not easy. So this is good news for the Groce family and I hope they are happy and optimistic about it and Coach Groce's competiive spirit and his passion for teaching young men find an excellent place to develop even further. Best of luck - except at tournament time if ever against Illinois!
So, Akron wants to miss the Big Dance and make a poor NIT showing, too. Then they have their man. Don't forget to have Coach Grimace take along that famous ladder of his.
Akron is where he should have been all along.
Don't fret--he trades his Champaign McMansion for one at Akron.
Comments
