UPDATE: Groce to Akron official

Former Illinois coach John Groce didn't have to wait too long for his next head coaching job, with multiple reports confirming a six-year deal at Akron on Wednesday morning after he was fired at Illinois on March 11. Akron officially announced Groce's hire Wednesday afternoon.

"From the enviable position of much sustained success in our men's basketball program, we concentrated our search on finding a Division I coach with a proven record of excellence, winning and postseason appearances combined with a focus on academics and discipline," Akron athletic director Larry Williams said in a release. "Coach Groce has that combination. We're extraordinarily pleased that he will be bringing his impressive experience and background to our Zips basketball program."

Akron's interest in finalizing the deal with Groce was first reported Tuesday afternoon by ESPN's Jeff Goodman.

Former Illinois coach John Groce is close to agreeing to deal to replace Keith Dambrot at Akron, source told ESPN. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) April 4, 2017

Groce, who went 95-75 in five seasons at Illinois, is due a $1.7 million buyout from Illinois. Akron was in search of a new coach after Keith Dambrot left the Zips after a 27-9 season for Duquesne.

It's a return to the Mid-American Conference for Groce, who spent four seasons at Ohio after working for Thad Matta at Ohio State. Groce led the Bobcats to an 85-56 overall mark and two NCAA tournament appearances, but Ohio went just 34-30 in the MAC in his four seasons.

Dambrot went 305-139 in 13 seasons at Akron and posted a 155-65 record in the MAC while leading the Zips to three NCAA tournament and five NIT appearances.