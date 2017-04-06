Frazier, Smith earn national honor

Trent Frazier racked up plenty of awards in guiding Wellington (Fla.) High School to the FHSAA Class 9A state semifinals this season. The future Illinois guard added another Thursday when he was named a MaxPreps All-American honorable mention selection.

Illinois recruiting target Mark Smith was also an honorable mention selection. The Edwardsville guard and 2017 News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year was the only player from Illinois included among MaxPreps' top 50 players.

Frazier averaged 27.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.4 assist per game this season for Wellington, which posted an 81-12 record in his three seasons. Smith put up 21.9 points, 8.4 assists and 8.2 rebounds per gamefor the 30-2 Tigers.

Under former Illinois coach John Groce, the Illini pursued nine of the players honored Thursday. The other seven were 2017 recruits Kyle Young (Massillon, Ohio/Butler), McKinley Wright (Champlin, Minn./Dayton), Kris Wilkes (Indianapolis/UCLA), Jaren Jackson (Indianapolis/Michigna State), Brian Bowen (Saginaw, Mich./uncommitted) and 2018 recruits Courtney Ramey (Webster Groves, Mo./Louisville) and Darius Garland (Nashville, Tenn./uncommitted).