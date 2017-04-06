One-time Illini target Bragg leaving Kansas

Kansas sophomore Carlton Bragg Jr. is leaving the Jayhawks after two seasons, Kansas coach Bill Self announced Thursday. Bragg averaged 5.4 points and 4.1 rebounds for the Jayhawks this past season and will sit one year to play two after transferring.

There was a time the five-star forward out of Cleveland had real interest in Illinois. But similar to the case of Jeremiah Tilmon, who requested his National Letter of Intent release from Illinois on Wednesday, Bragg's interest in the Illini was centered around former coach John Groce and his coaching staff.

"I’ve never seen a recruiting process as diligent as Illinois recruited him," Bragg's high school coach Bob Kwasniak told The News-Gazette in 2015 when Bragg committed to Kansas. "They were relentless, they did an outstanding job. We have the utmost respect for Coach Groce and (assistant coach Dustin) Ford for the way they do things. They treated our coaches and our school the right way.”

Ford played a key role in Bragg's recruitment at Illinois, too.

"Coach Ford is a funny guy,” Bragg told SNY.tv's Nick Medline in 2014. “He’s developed a good relationship with me, my mom and my inner circle.”

Groce was officially introduced as Akron's new coach today with reports Ford would be joining him on the Zips coaching staff.