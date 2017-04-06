Tate: Arrival of new basketball coaches has put the fight back in Braggin’ Rights

Josh Whitman recognized the risk when he dismissed John Groce.

It has come to pass that when basketball coaches move, it signals free agency for athletes committed to the school. That’s not usually a major concern because poor recruiting tends to accompany poor performance. This case is different. Groce had a top-10 class signed up to attend Illinois.

Not anymore. And recent behind-the-scenes developments in East St. Louis raise doubts whether the UI could have saved 6-foot-10 center Jeremiah Tilmon in any case. Tilmon seemed hesitant from the time he moved back from La Lumiere in LaPorte, Ind., waiting until the last signing day, and was seemingly reluctant to give new coach Brad Underwood his approval.



Murky world of recruiting

Groce and assistant coach Jamall Walker spent three years romancing Tilmon and his mother, with whom he lived. It was an expensive, time-consuming task, marked by trips and frequent evening calls, and it was working right through Tilmon’s re-confirmation of his commitment earlier this week.

But Cuonzo Martin, an East St. Louis product who has a sister, Valencia, teaching in the school, made Tilmon a priority as soon as he took the Missouri job. Concurrent with his move from California was the new involvement of Tilmon’s father as the broker in the case.

Mizzou now has Tilmon’s ear ­— with full support of the father — and the family split is such that Tilmon is reportedly no longer residing with his mother. Tilmon mentioned Walker’s name in his request for a release from Illinois, a gesture of friendship. But barring another reversal, his deal with Missouri is completed.

If you question what might be happening outside NCAA rules, consider that this back-and-forth movement occurred during an impermissible contact week called the “dead period.”

Look, I know what happened. You know what happened. That’s college basketball in 2017.



Traveled this road before

The Illini, fast becoming a habitual loser in these dealings, is on the verge of being snookered out of the best-ever trio to emerge from Metro East in a single season.

Althoff’s Jordan Goodwin, the state’s premier player before shoulder surgery, was swayed to Saint Louis when his AAU coach became an assistant there. We now see Martin swooping up Tilmon for Missouri. And Michigan State’s Tom Izzo is high of the list of throngs seeking Mr. Basketball, Mark Smith of Edwardsville.

The loss of Tilmon is a blow and makes the UI’s quest for Smith more difficult. This incident mimics the difficulties Illini coaches have had in Chicago ... dating to the days when Bill Self used his connections to attract Julian Wright and Sherron Collins to Kansas, and carrying through the misadventures with Derrick Rose, Cliff Alexander, Jalen Brunson and my personal pet peeve, Tyler Ulis.



Underwood has lots to do

All that said, there’s a new sheriff in town and he’s not coming in empty-handed. Underwood has his own list — as does new assistant Orlando Antigua — and they’re busy sifting through a quality group of junior college products, transfers and available preps.

Those other coaching changes provided “free agency” for their signees as well. So don’t be surprised if today’s UI roster looks a lot different before the summer is out.

One last note on Tilmon: I liked him a lot more last month than when I saw him on TV a year ago with La Lumiere. He is not a one-and-done talent but should develop into a quality center. However, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch gave him only third-team all-area recognition.

So, no, this isn’t the end of the world. But Underwood needs to round up a center sooner than later.



Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.

Let the battles begin

The Metro East and St. Louis Metro area has its fair share of talent that new Illinois coach Brad Underwood and new Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin will tangle for during the next few recruiting classes while trying to fend off Travis Ford and Saint Louis. SCOTT RICHEY spotlights five of the top uncommitted prospects located in the heart of the Braggin’ Rights recruiting battle:

Terrence Hargrove Jr., East St. Louis

6-6 180 Forward 2019

Dynamic athlete has SLU offer after sophomore year where he averaged 13.4 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.0 blocks for Flyers.



Jericole Hellems, Chaminade

6-7 190 Forward 2018

Top offer was from now former Indiana coach Tom Crean and averaged 21.6 ppg with a 47/45/79 shooting line.



E.J. Liddell, Belleville West

6-7 220 Forward 2019

The Illini target put up 19.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game in breakout sophomore season.



Mario McKinney, Vashon

6-2 170 Guard 2019

Sophomore point guard has Missouri offer, among others, after scoring 9.0 ppg and shooting 64 percent from the field.



Torrence Watson, Whitfield School

6-4 175 Guard 2018

Illini and Tigers are after the top scorer in St. Louis area, who put up 27.9 ppg for 22-win Warriors.