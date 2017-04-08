Pickett requests release from Illini

Illinois' 2017 recruiting class took another hit Saturday morning with Javon Pickett asking for a release from his National Letter of Intent three days after Jeremiah Tilmon did the same.

"Thank you to the University of Illinois for supporting my family and I during my recruitment," Pickett's note posted to Twitter said. "However, after the coaching change I experienced a level of apprehension due to the relationship my family an I developed with Coach Groce. After long thoughts and prayers I have decided to ask for my release from my NLI.

"Coach Underwood has been highly supportive during this transition, however I need to ensure that as a student athlete I am putting myself in the best possible situation to succeed both as a student and athlete. During this period I would like to stress that all options remain open to include the University of Illinois. I want to thank the fans and staff of Illini nation; your support has been tremendous from the beginning."

Pickett, a consensus three-star guard, had limited scholarship offers before committing to Illinois in January 2016. Per Scout, those offers included Drake, Illinois State, Illinois-Chicago, Loyola Chicago and Tennessee State.

A 2017 News-Gazette All-State First Team selection, Pickett averaged 26.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists this season for Belleville East and became the Lancers' single-season scoring leader with 723 points. That moved him past now former Illini Malcolm Hill.

Pickett, much like Tilmon did, appeared to reaffirm his commitment to Illinois last week by tweeting a photo of himself in an Illini jersey. That tweet has since been deleted.

Illinois' 2017 recruiting class — once considered the No. 11 class in the country — is now down to Florida point guard Trent Frazier and Peoria Manual guard and Illinois legacy Da'Monte Williams.