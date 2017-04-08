Tate: Underwood must look past departures

Photo by: The News-Gazette East St. Louis player Jeremiah Tilmon (23) lines up a free throw during first half action against Decatur MacArthur at the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament. Other Related Content Pickett requests release from Illini

Jeremiah Tilmon and Javon Pickett have asked for releases from their signed contracts with the University of Illinois. Beyond that, the cases are not similar.

Tilmon is an agile 6-foot-10 center and would step directly into a starting position at Illinois — or Missouri — next season. By contrast, unless Pickett could make an early splash, he projects as a redshirt.

Even though Pickett averaged 25.9 points for Belleville East, he had no other Big Ten offers. Most interest came from the likes of Drake, Illinois State and Illinois-Chicago. One report indicates that Saint Louis did not offer, though this could now change.

The John Groce staff gained Pickett's commitment early on the assumption that he would help Illinois attract his good friends Tilmon of East St. Louis and Jordan Goodwin of Belleville Althoff.

When Brad Underwood arrived on the UI campus, knowing he needed to replace six seniors, he faced a dilemma. How could he redshirt Pickett when it might be necessary to redshirt Peoria's Da'Monte Williams due to knee surgery? Two redshirts!

And with Tilmon suddenly favoring Missouri, that leaves him with one recruit, Florida guard Trent Frazier, ready to step up for a decimated squad.

Hitting the road

So, in all honesty, we might call the Underwood-Pickett breakup mutual. The new UI coach needs an immediate upgrade of talent, and Pickett saw the handwriting. He needs a place to play. And he can find a better landing place.

If Tilmon is required to wait for his release, the UI should move quickly to free Pickett.

Meanwhile, Underwood, having trekked to Florida to confirm Frazier, is making the rounds with a double-figure list of transfers, jucos and decommitting preps.

College teams are being reshaped every day with the comings and goings. So it is much too early for Illini fans to be discouraged because there is a passel of talent in the spring marketplace ... athletes you and I don't know about but who are well known by Underwood and capable of matching what's slipping away in the Metro East.

Another key recruit

There can be little doubt that the Tilmon-Pickett decisions impact Edwardsville's Mark Smith. Where Illinois was once in the lead, that has undoubtedly changed as the 6-4 guard traveled to Michigan State on Saturday.

Tom Izzo has reportedly dropped other prospective guards from consideration as he pinpoints Smith. But if Smith is considered a sure-fire starter at Illinois, that's not so with the Spartans.

First of all, Izzo is pushing to retain Miles Bridges as a small forward to best prepare him for the NBA next year. As it stands, the 6-7 freshman would be a lottery pick but perhaps no higher than No. 12.

With Gavin Schilling returning and 6-10 McDonald's All-American Jaren Jackson arriving, Bridges isn't needed at power forward.

That leaves 6-5 Joshua Langford, Alabama's two-time Gatorade Player of Year, as shooting guard while returnees Tum Tum Nairn and Cassius Winston share the point. So Smith must wrestle with the realization that, at least in the beginning, he'd be coming off the bench.

Of course, if Bridges leaves, that creates an entirely new circumstance and a definite opening for a team bent on improving its 10-8 Big Ten record.

Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.