Underwood's influences start at another Illinois school

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Brad Underwood, newly hired mens basketball coach at the University of Illinois, talks to the media at a press conference, at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday March 20, 2017.

CHAMPAIGN — It's easy to watch a Brad Underwood-coached team and point out the influences, particularly on the defensive end, from the two highest-profile coaches Underwood worked for as an assistant.

The aggressive style of defense Underwood's teams played at Stephen F. Austin and Oklahoma State is shades of Bob Huggins and Frank Martin. There's no denying that.

But it's not the sole origin of Underwood's style. If anything, Underwood's high-octane offense and aggressive defense roots can be traced back to Billy Tubbs.

Tubbs, who coached at Lamar, Oklahoma and TCU, had Jim Kerwin on his Sooners staff from 1984 to 1990. Kerwin brought Underwood to Western Illinois in 1992 for a decade as an assistant, which ultimately fed Underwood's underlying passion for basketball in the state of Illinois and provided some of the motivation to leave Oklahoma State after one season for the Illini job last month.

"I see a lot (of Kerwin in Underwood) because he respects Jim Kerwin," former Western Illinois assistant Marc Lowe said. "Jim was a very good influence on all of us. Kerwin worked for Coach Tubbs, so he brought that mentality. You have the Huggins. You have the Martin. (Underwood) has taken all those and bottled them up and adjusted to the kids nowadays, the playing style."

Lowe and Underwood coached at Western Illinois together between 1995 and 2000. Lowe then moved on to what's now Missouri S&T, switched to the women's game as an assistant at Bradley and now lives in Peoria and coaches girls' AAU basketball. He still runs some of the same system the Leathernecks did in the '90s — the style and identity Underwood has adapted.

"It's no surprise to me that he's doing as well as he is with the offensive stuff," Lowe said. "He runs a lot of different stuff, but his mannerisms and his toughness, we had that at Western Illinois. It's no surprise that he's still doing that. He was a very good Xs and Os coach. I've always thought that."

Kerwin said he and Underwood have stayed close since leaving Western Illinois. He saw Underwood's Stephen F. Austin teams play a few times, and the two regularly kept in contact.

"No matter where he was I'd talk to him once every couple of weeks," Kerwin said. "It was great to see him become successful. It's hard for me to believe we've been gone (14) years from Western. I sure enjoyed working with him."

Kerwin, who now lives in Norman, Okla., was one of Underwood's biggest supporters before he interviewed for the Oklahoma State job. He said Oklahoma State athletic director Mike Holder reached out before interviewing Underwood, and Kerwin said he told Holder not to bother bringing anyone else in and just hire his former assistant.

"I can't understand — well, I can now —how Oklahoma State let him get away, but he's a good one," Kerwin said. "I saw them play four or five times this year. It was standing-room only. They didn't have that in the last 15 years."

Beyond basketball style and identity, Underwood has proven to be a players' coach. His success in three seasons at Stephen F. Austin, and this past season at Oklahoma State in particular after a 9-3 finish in Big 12 play following an 0-6 start, showed the buy-in Underwood gets as coach.

"It would have been easy to fold the team, say it's Year 1 and the culture is not in place," said Bret Just, Underwood's friend and agent. "They didn't do that. He's a relationship guy. You talk to any coach out there — talk to assistant coaches, talk to head coaches — everybody likes him, and I think that's a great quality. If you respect him and you like him and everybody says the same thing, I think that's pretty impressive."

It's another comparison Lowe can draw between Underwood and Kerwin.

"(Underwood) demands a lot, and the kids respect him a lot," Lowe said. "Coach Kerwin was a very demanding guy, but at the same time the kids respected him. They like to be around him.

"All our kids liked to come to practice, liked to be around us. Whatever we asked our kids to do, especially him, they would do it — off the court, on the court. He connects so well with them. Everybody sees the on-the-court stuff, but he does a lot with the players off the court."

That's something Lowe shared with Peoria Manual guard and 2017 Illinois signee Da'Monte Williams.

"I know Monte very well," Lowe said. "Monte asked me some questions. I told him (Underwood's) a good guy and a players' coach, and I told Monte he'd love playing for him. He's got a great work ethic. I think he'll fit into what Brad's going to do there."

Huggins came to see much the same from Underwood. Having just completed his 10th season at West Virginia, Huggins said he first got to know Underwood in the late '80s and early '90s when he was at Akron and Cincinnati and Underwood was in his first job as head coach at Dodge City Community College.

"He had a great way with the players," Huggins said. "They respected him. He did a great job communicating with them. Junior college is probably a great training ground because you've got a bunch of guys who really want to be somewhere else. To get them to play together and have any kind of camaraderie is difficult. He did great job with them.

"You can't sell them something that isn't true. The more they come to trust you, the more they're going to do what you tell them to do. It's about relationships. If you've got a good relationship and they know you care about them and you'll be there for them, they'll do about anything for you."

Both Huggins and Lowe said they were shocked at last month's news of Underwood leaving Oklahoma State after one season for Illinois. Lowe, a Kansas native like Underwood, said he thought his former colleague might have found a fit close to home in Stillwater, Okla.

"I was happy he was out of our league; I think that's the first thing," Huggins jokingly added about his initial reaction to Underwood taking the Illinois job. "We've got too many good coaches in our league the way it is.

"I'd rather coach with Brad than against him. (His athletes) play hard. We all have our things we do X and O-wise. I think the thing that separates guys is their ability to make their guys competitive, and Brad's guys are extremely, extremely competitive."