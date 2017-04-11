Tilmon, Pickett receive NLI releases

Ask beat writer Scott Richey about the latest news or anything Illinois basketball related in his 12:30 p.m. Wednesday chat.

CHAMPAIGN — Jeremiah Tilmon and Javon Pickett both received their National Letter of Intent releases from Illinois on Tuesday, the university confirmed.

Tilmon's release was first reported by KSDK's Frank Cusumano, while Pickett’s AAU coach Andre McMurray first reported his release. Pickett has also reportedly received new offers from Saint Louis and Western Kentucky.

The path to an NLI release for the now former Illinois signees didn’t start, however, with the social media posts the pair sent out last week. Those were simply the public expression of their request.

A note posted on Instagram or Twitter is not official.

Student-athletes that have signed an NLI must request their release through the national NLI website. Once that process is completed, which requires a detailed reason for the request and parental approval should the student-athlete be younger than 21, an email is sent to the school’s athletic director and compliance department for review.

“Once those are received the institution has 30 days to repsond,” Illinois associate director of athletics for compliance Benjy Wilber said. “You can grant them a full release, you can grant them no release or grant them no release but remove the recruiting ban. If you choose that option, the penalties are still in play. They’d have to sit a year and lose a year of competition, but other schools can still recruit them if they choose.”