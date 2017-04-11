UPDATE: Tilmon, Pickett receive NLI releases

Ask beat writer Scott Richey about the latest news or anything Illinois basketball related in his 12:30 p.m. Wednesday chat.

CHAMPAIGN — Jeremiah Tilmon and Javon Pickett both received their National Letter of Intent releases from Illinois on Tuesday, the university confirmed.

“I am truly honored and grateful for the continued support from the University of Illinois,” a note Tilmon posted Tuesday afternoon on Instagram read. “Thank you for granting my release to re-open my recruitment.”

While Tilmon has been unofficially connected to Missouri, Pickett has reportedly received new offers from Saint Louis and Western Kentucky.

Like Tuesday’s Instagram note, Tilmon and Pickett’s social media posts requesting their release didn’t start the release process. Those were simply the public expression of their request. A note posted on Instagram or Twitter is not official.

Student-athletes that have signed an NLI must request their release through the national NLI website. Once that process is completed, which requires a detailed reason for the request, an email is sent to the school’s athletic director and compliance department for review.

“Once those are received the institution has 30 days to repsond,” Illinois associate director of athletics for compliance Benjy Wilber said. “You can grant them a full release, you can grant them no release or grant them no release but remove the recruiting ban.

“If you choose that option, the penalties are still in play. They’d have to sit a year and lose a year of competition, but other schools can still recruit them if they choose.”