Underwood finalizes coaching staff

CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood's first coaching staff at Illinois has a familiar face in Jamall Walker, a highly-regarded national recruiter in Orlando Antigua and now a legitimate Chicago connection in Ron "Chin" Coleman.

@EvanDaniels just reported Ron "Chin" Coleman will be added to Brad Underwood staff! Great Hire!!!! #Illini #BigTen — Mac Irvin Fire (@TheMacIrvinFire) April 12, 2017

Illinois confirmed multiple reports Wednesday that Coleman, the now former Illinois-Chicago and Bradley assistant, was hired to fill out Underwood's coaching staff. WGN Radio's Sam Panayotovich was the first to report the hire.

UIC asst Ron "Chin" Coleman will complete Brad Underwood's #Illini staff. Very strong recruiter, Chgo pedigree, former @TheMacIrvinFire HC. — Sam Panayotovich (@spshoot) April 12, 2017

"We're excited to bring Coach Ron 'Chin' Coleman on board. He is a terrific young coach who has worked hard to earn his way up the ranks," Underwood said. "He has tremendous knowledge of the state of Illinois and city of Chicago, growing up and playing there, and then cutting his coaching teeth at the high school and grassroots level with the Mac Irvin Fire. He is a student of the game, a great teacher, and will be an outstanding addition to the University of Illinois basketball program and for our players."

Underwood also added Stephen Gentry as assistant to the head coach. Gentry was an assistant coach for Underwood at Stephen F. Austin and served as director of player development last season at Oklahoma State.

Coleman just finished his second season at Illinois-Chicago under Steve McClain. Before joining the Flames, he spent three seasons as an assistant at Bradley, one at Nebraska as director of player development and one at Colorado State as an assistant. The latter two stops were both under current Nebraska coach Tim Miles.

Coleman has multiple ties to Chicago beyond his two seasons at UIC. He played in the Chicago Public League at South Shore before playing collegiately at Weber State and Lamar.

After a seven-year professional career both in the U.S. and overseas, Coleman got into coaching in Chicago. He coached for Mac Irvin Fire from 2005-11 while also returning to the CPL as a coach. After one season at Benjamin E. Mays Academy, Coleman was associate head coach at Whitney Young from 2007-11.