Underwood faces early recruiting test

CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood has faced the prospect of multiple open scholarships in the spring before.

In one way, the four open scholarships Underwood has to work with as the new Illinois coach pales in comparison to the seven he had when he took the Stephen F. Austin job prior to the 2013-14 season.

In another, Underwood faces a much stiffer challenge trying to fill out his first Illini roster than he did with the Lumberjacks.

“When you take over a high major job at this level, there’s not near as many players available to you to go recruit,” Underwood said. “A lot of your top players at the high school level that can help you — not all, there’s still a good amount out there — but there’s not as big a pool that can help you.”

This month has one more recruiting period (Friday through April 19) and two more evaluation periods (April 21-23 and April 28-30) remaining.

Illinois can hit the recruiting trail at 100 percent after Wednesday’s hire of assistant coach Ron “Chin” Coleman, who joins Jamall Walker and Orlando Antigua on Underwood’s first coaching staff.

Illinois has four open scholarships after former 2017 signees Jeremiah Tilmon and Javon Pickett received their National Letter of Intent releases on Tuesday.

That’s given Underwood some flexibility not only with this year’s class but also for the 2018 class considering there are currently no seniors on Illinois’ projected 2017-18 roster.

One of those four scholarships might be rolled over or held for a possible midyear transfer.

That said, Underwood’s first Illinois team still has needs.

That’s particularly true in the post after Tilmon requesting and receiving his NLI release left Michael Finke and Leron Black as the only bigs on the Illini roster.

“We have needs; there’s no question,” Underwood said. “We’d take a frontcourt player, we’d take a wing and we’d take another guard. How we fill those? We’ll see. We’re looking for not just great players but the right character as well and the right person to fit at each of those spots.”

Underwood also said Illinois would pursue every avenue available to find those players.

That includes high school seniors, graduate transfers and even international players.

Underwood signed 7-footer Lucas N’Guessan out of the Netherlands in his 2016 class at Oklahoma State and power forward Souleymane Diakite of Mali as part of the Cowboys’ 2017 class.

Both played at Canarias Basketball Academy in Las Palmas, Canary Islands, Spain.

“We’re going to turn over every stone no matter what part of the world it’s in to find the people that fit to help our basketball team,” Underwood said. “The world has caught up to us here in the States. There’s a lot of opportunities out there for those young men coming from wherever.”