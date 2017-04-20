Illini offer 2017 forward

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois’ pursuit of filling its four open scholarships for the 2017-18 now officially includes Francesco Badocchi. The 6-foot-7 senior forward received an offer from the Illini on Thursday afternoon according to a tweet from Bishop Miege (Kan.) High School assistant coach Kevin Wiesner.

Badocchi helped lead Bishop Miege to a Kansas class 4A state title last month and averaged 13.9 points per game for the two-time defending champion Stags this past season. He scored 21 points in Bishop Miege’s state title victory against McPherson, which also happens to be Illinois coach Brad Underwood’s alma mater.

Baddochi, who is a Milan, Italy, native also received an offer from Virginia on Thursday. He took official visits to both Illinois and Virginia this week and reportedly will take an official visit at Boise State early next week.



