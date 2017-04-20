Social media buzzing for Illini basketball

It's unofficial "Mark Smith Day" in Champaign and Illini Twitter is abuzz. Not only for the prospect that the Edwardsville senior guard and Illinois Mr. Basketball might pick the Illini, but for the possibility Kansas transfer Carlton Bragg Jr. and California transfer Charlie Moore might do the same.

Any news this week would provide plenty of fodder for beat writer Scott Richey's next weekly offseason chat.

New Illinois coach Brad Underwood has four open scholarships to fill for the 2017-18 season and is in the mix for Smith, Bragg and Moore — getting an unofficial visit from Smith today and landing among the finalists for the two transfers. All of the above has the Illini fan base rather excited.

Smith, of course, is the Twitter news of the day:

2017 G Mark Smith takes an unofficial to Illinois today after a home visit with Duke last night in which Coach K spoke with them via phone. — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) April 20, 2017

Mark Smith is visiting #Illini Basketball today. Adjust your Twitter feeds accordingly. https://t.co/pP1qT47Vn0 — The Champaign Room (@Champaign_Room) April 20, 2017

Where do you think Illinois Mr. Basketball Mark Smith will land for college? — Dave Wischnowsky (@wischlist) April 20, 2017

I'm not a huge crystal ball guy, but a Michigan State writer just switched his Mark Smith pick from MSU to Illinois — FullCountTommy (@FullCountTommy) April 20, 2017

@Champaign_Room Sources are informing me Mark Smith is wearing Cook's jersey, Cliff's hat and Tilmon's sense of indecision. — Brian Crozier (@BriCrozier) April 20, 2017

@Mark_Smith_13 all 200,000 of your closest & alumni are hoping to see in as an Illini next year. I - L - L...! @SuburbanIllini — Michael Engelhardt (@Mike_Engelhardt) April 20, 2017

@CoachUnderwood take care of my boy @Mark_Smith_13 today, gotta get him on that roster for next year so I can watch him take over the B1G. — Kent Roberts (@krob900) April 20, 2017

A guard rotation of Tejon Lucas, Mark Smith, Jalen Coleman-Lands, Trent Frazier & Damonte Williams would be must watch w/ @CoachUnderwood — Ian Gold (@iansgold) April 20, 2017

@Mark_Smith_13 I-L-L all day . I hear Champaign is buzzing right now all because of you man. You won't get that anywhere else. Be a legend — manny (@phillbrev) April 20, 2017

If Smith does pick Illinois — clearly an option on the table — what are the chances Bragg and Moore might end up in Champaign, too?

Kansas transfer Carlton Bragg told ESPN he is considering Arizona State, Xavier, Illinois, NC State and Cincinnati. Will sit, 2 years left. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) April 19, 2017

Bragg, a class of 2015 prospect, had been down to Kansas, Kentucky, and Illinois prior to his announcement. Carlton, it's ILLINI time. — CHAZ (@mrseeu2) April 18, 2017

Imagine the #Illini with Charlie Moore and Carlton Bragg in 2018. Weird. https://t.co/7aMWkgWE31 — Illini4Life (@joshuaevans) April 14, 2017

Kansas and Illinois have emerged as the two likeliest landing spots for Cal transfer Charlie Moore, per multiple sources. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 19, 2017