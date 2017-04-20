Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Social media buzzing for Illini basketball
Thu, 04/20/2017 - 11:09am | Scott Richey
Video:
Video: Mark Smith, Edwardsville top Danville to take sectional
Videographer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Danville was looking for its first sectional title in 23 years, but Mark Smith and Edwardsville had other plans. The Vikings put up a fight, but the highly-touted senior exploded for 45 points in front of Ohio State coach Thad Matta and Nebraska coach Tim Miles to led the Tigers to an 81-59 win.

It's unofficial "Mark Smith Day" in Champaign and Illini Twitter is abuzz. Not only for the prospect that the Edwardsville senior guard and Illinois Mr. Basketball might pick the Illini, but for the possibility Kansas transfer Carlton Bragg Jr. and California transfer Charlie Moore might do the same.

Any news this week would provide plenty of fodder for beat writer Scott Richey's next weekly offseason chat. 

New Illinois coach Brad Underwood has four open scholarships to fill for the 2017-18 season and is in the mix for Smith, Bragg and Moore — getting an unofficial visit from Smith today and landing among the finalists for the two transfers. All of the above has the Illini fan base rather excited. 

Smith, of course, is the Twitter news of the day:

If Smith does pick Illinois — clearly an option on the table — what are the chances Bragg and Moore might end up in Champaign, too?

