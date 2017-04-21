Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Illini out of running for Pitt grad transfer
Fri, 04/21/2017 - 9:20am | Scott Richey

Illinois was one of eight schools to get an in-home visit with Pittsburgh graduate transfer Cameron Johnson this past weekend. Also invited? Ole Miss, Oregon, Rutgers, South Carolina, Florida, Michigan and TCU.

Of that group, only Oregon and TCU, led by former Pittsburgh coach Jamie Dixon, made Johnson's top six. ESPN's Jeff Goodman reported the Horned Frogs and Ducks along with Kentucky, Ohio State, UCLA and Arizona were Johnson's finalists.

Johnson averaged 11.9 points and 4.5 rebounds for the Panthers last season. He also shot 41.5 percent from three-point range. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound guard will have two years of eligibility remaining and can play immediately after earning his bachelor's from Pitt later this month.

In other Illini recruiting news, Class of 2017 guard Mark Smith is moving forward with his planned official visit to Ohio State this weekend. SportsNet New York's Adam Zagoria said the 6-foot-5 guard might also visit Duke and Kentucky.

Smith, the 2017 News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year and Illinois Mr. Basketball winner, completed an unofficial visit Thursday in Champaign.

