Illini out of running for Pitt grad transfer

Illinois was one of eight schools to get an in-home visit with Pittsburgh graduate transfer Cameron Johnson this past weekend. Also invited? Ole Miss, Oregon, Rutgers, South Carolina, Florida, Michigan and TCU.

Of that group, only Oregon and TCU, led by former Pittsburgh coach Jamie Dixon, made Johnson's top six. ESPN's Jeff Goodman reported the Horned Frogs and Ducks along with Kentucky, Ohio State, UCLA and Arizona were Johnson's finalists.

Pitt grad transfer Cam Johnson told ESPN his top six are: Kentucky, Oregon, Ohio St, UCLA, Arizona and TCU. Averaged 12 ppg this past season — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) April 21, 2017

Johnson averaged 11.9 points and 4.5 rebounds for the Panthers last season. He also shot 41.5 percent from three-point range. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound guard will have two years of eligibility remaining and can play immediately after earning his bachelor's from Pitt later this month.

In other Illini recruiting news, Class of 2017 guard Mark Smith is moving forward with his planned official visit to Ohio State this weekend. SportsNet New York's Adam Zagoria said the 6-foot-5 guard might also visit Duke and Kentucky.

He may also visit UK and Duke, his dad tells me. https://t.co/lkV3UoY2px — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) April 21, 2017

Smith, the 2017 News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year and Illinois Mr. Basketball winner, completed an unofficial visit Thursday in Champaign.