Illinois offers Simeon wing Horton-Tucker

Illinois coach Brad Underwood is in Hampton, Va., this weekend for the first session of the 2017 Nike EYBL season, getting a look at numerous 2018 recruiting targets.

The new Illinois coach also took care of some business in regard to the Illini's pool of Class of 2018 prospects, offering Simeon's Talen Horton-Tucker and Morgan Park's Ayo Dosunmu — a reaffirmation of the offer Dosumnu had under John Groce. Dosunmu and Horton-Tucker both play for Mac Irvin Fire, with the program sharing the offers on its Twitter account.

Underwood was on hand to see Horton-Tucker put up the first triple-double of the 2017 EYBL season in a 73-66 victory for Mac Irvin Fire against Wisconsin Playground Elite on Saturday. The 6-foot-5 wing finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Horton-Tucker also has offers from Texas A&M, Arizona State, Towson, Northwestern, Missouri, Loyola Chicago, DePaul, Iowa State, Toledo and Illinois-Chicago. He averaged 12.9 points, six rebounds and 3.5 assists per game for Simeon in the Wolverines' run to a Class 4A runner-up finish.

Dosunmu was originally offered by Illinois under Groce in May 2016. The 6-foot-3 point guard, ranked as high as No. 21 in the Class of 2018 by Scout, has 21 total offers, including one from Underwood when he was still at Oklahoma State. He put up 32 points, four rebounds and three assists agianst Playground Elite before getting the Illinois offer again.

Dosunmu was injured during the Class 3A state semifinals and sat out Morgan Park's 69-67 overtime victory against Fenwick in the championship game, but he averaged 22 points, nine assists and seven rebounds per game for the state champion Mustangs.

Illinois also offered Class of 2017 prospect Obadiah Toppin late Friday night per Rivals.com's Corey Evans. Toppin is a 6-9, 200-pound forward and Ossining, N.Y., native out of Mt. Zion Prep in Baltimore. His other offers include Dayton, Rhode Island, Fordham, Mississippi State, Georgia State, St. Bonaventure, Georgia, Quinnipiac, Jacksonville State, Maryland-Eastern Shore and Siena.