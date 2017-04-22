UPDATE: Busy recruiting day for Illinois hoops

HAMPTON, Va. — Illinois still has four open scholarships to use in rounding out its 2017-18 roster, but new coach Brad Underwood spent Saturday identifying and offering prospects in the 2018 and 2019 classes.

In Virginia for the first session of the 2017 Nike EYBL season, Underwood offered four recruits, including a trio of Mac Irvin Fire players — 2018 guards Talen Horton-Tucker and Ayo Dosunmu and 2019 forward Khalil Whitney. Malik Hall, another 2019 forward, was also offered.

Underwood was on hand to see Horton-Tucker put up the first triple-double of the 2017 EYBL season in a 73-66 victory for Mac Irvin Fire against Wisconsin Playground Elite on Saturday. The 6-foot-5 wing finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Horton-Tucker, who averaged 12.9 points, six rebounds and 3.5 assists per game for Simeon in its run to a Class 4A runner-up finish, has 10 other offers, including Texas A&M, Arizona State, Missouri and Northwestern.

The offer for Dosunmu was actually his second from Illinois. The 6-3 point guard was originally offered by former coach John Groce in May 2016.

Ranked as high as No. 21 in the Class of 2018 by Scout, Dosunmu has 21 total offers, including one from Underwood when he was still at Oklahoma State.

Dosunmu was injured during the Class 3A state semifinals and sat out Morgan Park’s 69-67 overtime victory against Fenwick in the championship game, but he averaged 22 points, nine assists and seven rebounds per game for the state-champion Mustangs. He was a 2017 News-Gazette first-team All-State selection.

Both Whitney and Hall are Illinois natives who transferred out of state prior to their recently completed sophomore seasons.

Whitney, a 6-6 forward, spent his freshman season at Solorio Academy before playing this past season at Roselle (N.J.) Catholic. Hall, a 6-7 forward, transferred to Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., from Metea Valley in Aurora.

Whitney has four previous offers, including Rutgers and St. John’s, while Hall was also offered by SMU and Texas A&M on Saturday in addition to a previous offer from Saint Louis.

Illinois also offered Class of 2017 prospect Obadiah Toppin late Friday night, per Rivals.com’s Corey Evans.

Toppin is a 6-9, 200-pound forward and Ossining, N.Y., native out of Mt. Zion Prep in Baltimore. His other offers include Dayton, Rhode Island, Fordham, Mississippi State, Georgia State, St. Bonaventure, Georgia, Quinnipiac, Jacksonville State, Maryland-Eastern Shore and Siena.