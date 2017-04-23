Two more 2018 prospects get Illini hoops offer

NEW YORK — Illinois’ busy weekend of recruiting continued Sunday, with the Illini extending offers to a pair of top 30 players in the Class of 2018. Now on Illinois’ radar is five-star forward Silvio De Sousa and four-star guard Elijah Weaver.

De Sousa, who tweeted out his offer, played this past season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., after transferring from Monteverde Academy. Ranked as high as No. 18 in the 2018 class by Scout, the 6-foot-8, 220-pound power forward is AAU teammates on the Florida Vipers with Illini recruiting target Darius Days.

De Sousa had two 20-point games in the Vipers’ 3-1 start in the Under Armour Association circuit over the weekend. Days, a four-star forward out of The Rock School in Gainesville, Fla., averaged 14.3 points and 8.5 rebounds in the four games in New York.

De Sousa holds other offers from Syracuse, Miami, Maryland, Louisville, LSU and Florida.

Weaver, a 6-5 point guard out of Oldsmar (Fla.) Christian ranked 26th in the 2018 class by Scout, also played in New York with Team Breakdown. Weaver’s squad went 4-0 for the weekend, and he put up his best game Saturday against DC Premier with 18 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Weaver, who was recruited by Illinois assistant Orlando Antigua when he was at South Florida, holds 30 Division I offers. He released a top 12 earlier this month including Oklahoma State, Southern California, Maryland, Butler, Virginia, Villanova, UConn, North Carolina State, Georgia Tech, UCLA, Florida and Missouri.

Julius Kim, of Elevate Hoops, first reported Weaver's Illinois offer.