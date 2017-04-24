Smith to announce decision Wednesday

Mark Smith will be announcing his college decision at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Edwardsville High School, per multiple reports Monday afternoon. Smith, the 2017 News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year and Illinois Mr. Basketball winner, was one of the fastest rising prospects in the 2017 class this past season.

Smith, who took an unofficial visit to Illinois last week and completed an official visit at Ohio State over the weekend, is mulling offers from multiple high major teams. Smith's recruitment hit the high major level in late December, and he's received 14 offers since.

Michigan State and Kentucky were the last of the high major programs to offer the 6-foot-5 guard. Smith averaged 21.9 points, 8.4 assists and 8.2 rebounds per game this season for Edwardsville.

Roy Schmidt, of Illinois Prep Bulls-eye, first reported Smith's Wednesday decision.

While Illinois is still trying to round its 2017 class (and 2017-18 roster), recruiting moves forward. Here's how five 2018 recruiting targets fared this past weekend on the Nike EYBL and Under Armour Association circuits:

Ayo Dosunmu, Mac Irvin Fire (EYBL)

6-5 Guard Morgan Park

Third leading scorer in the first weekend averaged 25 ppg as Mac Irvin Fire opened EYBL play 2-2. Scored session-high 32 points in win against Wisconsin Playground Elite and averaged 5.5 rebounds and three assists in four games.

Tim Finke, Meanstreets (EYBL)

6-7 Guard Champaign Central

Found his shot as the weekend progressed, finishing 11 of 30 from three-point range after a 2 of 10 start in the opener. Meanstreets went unbeaten in Virginia with Finke leading team in scoring (18.8 ppg) and rebounding (6.5 rpg).

Elijah Weaver, Team Breakdown (UAA)

6-4 Guard Oldsmar (Fla.) Christian

Consensus four-star prospect guided Team Breakdown to a 4-0 start in the first weekend of UAA play and scored a game-high 19 points in the final game in New York. Weaver averaged 14.8 points, 3.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds for the weekend.

Silvio De Sousa, Florida Vipers (UAA)

6-9 Forward IMG Academy (Fla.)

The Angola native played in the first of three games for the Florida Vipers in New York and was dominant in the paint. De Sousa had 12 dunks combined in two games Saturday and averaged 20 points on 72 percent to go with six rebounds per game.

Talen Horton-Tucker, Mac Irvin Fire (EYBL)

6-5 Forward Simeon

Saturday’s 10-10-10 triple-double against Wisconsin Playground Elite was the highlight, but Horton-Tucker was consistent throughout the weekend. The physical wing averaged 11 points, 5.2 rebounds and a team-high four assists per game.