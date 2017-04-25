Illini, others await Smith's decision

EDWARDSVILLE — A year ago, Mark Smith created no sort of reaction from the average Illinois fan.

Now, the Edwardsville senior has the full attention of Illini supporters — along with interest from those backing Michigan State, Ohio State, Kentucky and perhaps Duke — cast his way as the 6-foot-5, 225-pound guard prepares to make his college intentions known.

The 2017 News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year, 2017 Mr. Basketball winner and the state’s 2017 Gatorade Player of the Year is slated to announce his college destination at 6 p.m. on Wednesday inside the Tigers’ Lucco-Jackson Gymnasium.

Illinois is considered a strong favorite for the services of Smith, who averaged 21.9 points, 8.4 assists, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals this past season at Edwardsville.

Smith helped the Tigers compile a 30-2 record, only losing to Belleville West, which features an Illinois recruiting target in E.J. Liddell, a Class of 2019 prospect, early in the regular season before falling to Chicago Simeon in a Class 4A super-sectional game last month at Redbird Arena in Normal.

Simeon, which boasts 2018 prospect Talen Horton-Tucker, a recent player new Illinois coach Brad Underwood offered this past weekend, went on to place second in state.

Illinois has four open scholarships, and if Smith signs with Illinois, he’ll become the first player to do so since Underwood accepted the Illinois job on March 18.

Illinois hasn’t landed a Mr. Basketball winner since Waukegan’s Jereme Richmond in 2010 and hasn’t had an N-G All-State Player of the Year in uniform since Centennial’s Rayvonte Rice, the 2010 honoree, played two seasons at Illinois after transferring from Drake.

Going back even further, Illinois hasn’t had a letterwinner from Edwardsville, located 20 miles from downtown St. Louis, since Tom Dezort in 1970.

Mannie Jackson — the 2017 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee makes up half of the name for Edwardsville’s home gym along with his former high school coach, Joe Lucco — and Govoner Vaughn played at Illinois from 1958-60, but that was before State Farm Center, then known as Assembly Hall, opened its doors in 1963.

Smith has even more value to the Illini — besides possibly becoming Underwood’s first recruit — after Charlie Moore, the 2016 Mr. Basketball winner from Chicago Morgan Park and one-time Illini target, announced on Tuesday he was transferring to Kansas after he played last season at California.