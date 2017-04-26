LIVE! Decision Day: Mark Smith

5:50 p.m.

Getting closer to decision time. A fair number of Mark Smith fans have made their way into Lucco-Jackson Gym, with about 10 minutes to go. Plenty of cameras, recorders and microphones, too. About the same number of media members as Jeremiah Tilmon's signing ceremony last November.

The one thing captivating those in attendance here in Edwardsville is the Clubhouse Shops bag that sits on the table waiting for Smith. There's clearly a hat in the bag.

No one, however, has peaked. That's probably poor form.

5:35 p.m.

Still about 25 minutes until Mark Smith will announce his decision. Say it is Illinois. Not only would this be a good get for the Illini in terms of pure basketball reasons, but also for perception.

For the first time in quite a while, the Metro East area boasted a quartet of high major prospects in one class. Illinois missed on Jordan Goodwin last summer when the 2016 News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year picked Saint Louis. Both Jeremiah Tilmon and Javon Pickett signing with Illinois but requesting and receiving their NLI releases made the Illini 0 for 3.

A complete whiff on legitimate downstate talent would have been a blow. Maybe it would have been lessened by the fact there was a coaching change from John Groce to Brad Underwood, but probably not by much.

Of course, there's still a chance Illinois puts up the Metro East 0-fer. Nothing is "official" until Smith announces and will only be officially official when he actually signs.

Good evening everybody. We're coming to you LIVE! from Lucco-Jackson Gym in Edwardsville. Mark Smith, one of the fastest rising 2017 prospects in the country, is less than an hour from announcing his college decision.

Will it be Illinois as is considered highly likely? We'll see. Smith has arrived and, unlike Jeremiah Tilmon, hasn't given anything away yet with the setup of his announcement or what he's wearing.

The tables set up are draped in orange (with black accents), and Smith is wearing an Edwardsville hoodie. More to come from Edwardsville, so stay tuned. Smith's announcement will also be broadcast live on WDWS.

Today's the day. Edwardsville senior Mark Smith is set to announce his college decision at 6 p.m. at Edwardsville High School (live on WDWS).

It's been a crazy recruitment for the 2017 News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year and Illinois Mr. Basketball winner. His first high major offer came in late December. By late March, perennial Big Ten contender Michigan State was in the picture. The next week saw Kentucky join in.

Now, Smith will choose his college basketball destination. Take a little time to catch up on the meteoric rise of the 6-foot-5 guard:

