Projected Illinois starting five for 2017-18

Illinois’ starting lineup for its 2017-18 opener will likely change between now and November. Three open scholarships remaining could factor into that. But here’s how beat writer SCOTT RICHEY sees the starting five as the roster currently stands:



Trent Frazier, 6-2, Fr.

The lefty out of Florida will compete with holdover point guard Te’Jon Lucas for this spot. Not easy, especially if Lucas again proves to be the tip of the spear defensively, but Frazier could have the higher ceiling offensively as a scorer.



Jalen Coleman-Lands, 6-3, Jr.

Coleman-Lands isn’t just a shooter. He’s an underrated passer and made strides defensively last season. But there will be plenty of opportunities from deep for the Indianapolis native in Brad Underwood’s motion offense.



Mark Smith, 6-5, Fr.

One of Illinois’ biggest roster holes is a scoring wing after relying heavily on Malcolm Hill the past two seasons in particular. Enter the reigning Illinois Mr. Basketball winner. There are plays to be made and shots to be taken from Hill’s old spot.

Kipper Nichols, 6-6, R-So.

The Cleveland native will give up size to other 4s in the Big Ten. No getting around that. But he can compensate by locking in defensively and using his athleticism. His proven ability to scrap for offensive boards will be important, too.



Michael Finke, 6-10, R-Jr.

Until Illinois’ post depth issue is addressed, Finke and Leron Black can’t play at the same time. Finke will face a challenge defensively, but he’s a fit in Underwood’s system with his passing out of the high post and ability to stretch the floor offensively.