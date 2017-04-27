Mark Smith to Illini a social media hit
Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood landed his first recruit for the Illini when Mark Smith officially signed Wednesday morning. Smith's Wednesday evening announcement at Lucco-Jackson Gym at Edwardsville High School sent Illinois Twitter into a frenzy.
Former Illini weighed in. So did the Mr. Basketball winner's future teammates. And, of course, the Illinois fan base.
It's official!! pic.twitter.com/DEFXUt7Mw7
— MARK SMITH (@Mark_Smith_13) April 27, 2017
Welcome to the Family Mark Smith! You have my blessing to wear #13. Play in it with pride!!!! Illini Til I Die!!! @IlliniAthletics
— Kendall Gill (@KendallG13) April 27, 2017
@Mark_Smith_13 congratulations Mark and welcome to the illini basketball family
— Marcus Liberty (@Givemeliberty30) April 27, 2017
Welcome to the ILLINI Family @Mark Smith /Flight 33 @IlliniMBB
— Kenny Battle (@KennyBattle33) April 26, 2017
Congrats to the best player in Illinois Mr. Basketball @Mark_Smith_13 on making the decision to stay home @IlliniMBB that's big time.
— Coach Dee Brown (@deebrown11) April 26, 2017
Congratulations and welcome to the Illini family @Mark_Smith_13! Thank you for the love and I know you're bring Illini pride with you.
— Deon Thomas (@deonthomas25) April 26, 2017
Great Choice young Fella now lets go to work... #Illini #MarkSmith #WeWillWin
— Brian Cook. (@BCOOK43) April 27, 2017
Not only are we getting a great player but a great person. Welcome home @Mark_Smith_13 #618 pic.twitter.com/5o6XWX1Yyr
— Malcolm Hill (@Malcolmillini21) April 27, 2017
Welcome @Mark_Smith_13 & his family , We are going to do big things together bro!!!I'm Excited pic.twitter.com/0rSwlSudi3
— Trent (@_Trentfrazier1) April 26, 2017
Welcome to the family bro @Mark_Smith_13
— Da'Monte (@DAWilliams14) April 27, 2017
Congrats and blessings to you and yours @Mark_Smith_13 ready for you boss.. I-L-L
— kipper nichols (@kipset7) April 27, 2017
Excited to welcome Illinois Mr. Basketball @Mark_Smith_13 to the #Illini family. I-L-L ...
— Brad Underwood (@CoachUnderwood) April 26, 2017
Congratulations @Mark_Smith_13 staying home is always respected!!
— Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges01) April 27, 2017
@Mark_Smith_13 I think this photo says it ALL! We are so proud of Mark. Thanks to everyone who came out last night pic.twitter.com/AindJAJAL1
— Yvonne Smith (@scups34) April 27, 2017
Mark Smmmmmiiiiiiith!
Marrrrrrrk Smith!
Mmmmmmarrk Ssssssmith!
Mark Smith.
Sorry, just practicing.#illini @IlliniMBB
— Tim Sinclair (@timjsinclair) April 27, 2017
Congrats to U Of I on signing Mark Smith. Great start for the staff at Illinois. #BigTen #Illini
— Mac Irvin Fire (@TheMacIrvinFire) April 26, 2017
"I want to take one of the best college programs back to the top" -@Mark_Smith_13 #IlliniNation
— Illini Nation (@illinination14) April 26, 2017
The best freshman backcourt in NCAA basketball 2017-2018. @_Trentfrazier1 @DAWilliams14 @Mark_Smith_13 #illinibasketball #WeWillWin pic.twitter.com/7FPmFM9zWd
— Peter S. Weber (@PeterSWeber) April 25, 2017
Mark Smith's commitment announcement was absolutely pitch perfect on Wednesday and music to Illini fan's ears.
— Dave Wischnowsky (@wischlist) April 27, 2017
Thursday's Sports front headlined by the newest #Illini @Mark_Smith_13, @srrichey, @BobAsmussen, @IlliniJoe71, @SaltFork_HS pic.twitter.com/0k7yZyBPiE
— IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) April 27, 2017
What did new #Illini @Mark_Smith_13 tell our beat writer @srrichey? 'We're going to be really good.' More here https://t.co/DnzYflrDA4 pic.twitter.com/EhfkO9aYOQ
— IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) April 27, 2017
It's very good news -- a very good "get."
It's about time Illinois finally recruited an elite player after the Dumpster Fire Coach Grimace Years.
But it's just one player. More are needed. How soon can Smith contribute at an elite level, for example? Can he at all? Remember, Ancient Tate loves to remind us, especially about players who sign with other schools, that we can't predict whether they will turn out. Only he knows for sure.
Will The Latest Coaching Installment get the Illini back to the Big Dance his first year? Maybe not. Lots of work to be done. The team isn't loaded.The program has had its share of incompetence the past five years. Digging out of a hole takes work and time.
Comments
