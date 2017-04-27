Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Mark Smith to Illini a social media hit
Thu, 04/27/2017 - 10:59am | Scott Richey

Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood landed his first recruit for the Illini when Mark Smith officially signed Wednesday morning. Smith's Wednesday evening announcement at Lucco-Jackson Gym at Edwardsville High School sent Illinois Twitter into a frenzy. 

Former Illini weighed in. So did the Mr. Basketball winner's future teammates. And, of course, the Illinois fan base.

 

 

Moonpie wrote 14 min 28 sec ago

It's very good news  -- a very good "get."

It's about time Illinois finally recruited an elite player after the Dumpster Fire Coach Grimace Years.

But it's just one player. More are needed. How soon can Smith contribute at an elite level, for example? Can he at all? Remember, Ancient Tate loves to remind us, especially about players who sign with other schools, that we can't predict whether they will turn out. Only he knows for sure.

Will The Latest Coaching Installment get the Illini back to the Big Dance his first year? Maybe not. Lots of work to be done. The team isn't loaded.The program has had its share of incompetence the past five years. Digging out of a hole takes work and time.