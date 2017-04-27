Underwood: 'We've got to be the option' for in-state athletes

Video: Underwood: 'He makes his teammates better' » more Videographer: Scott Richey/The News-Gazette Illinois coach Brad Underwood discusses signing Class of 2017 four-star prospect Mark Smith. The 6-foot-5 guard out of Edwardsville was the Illinois Mr. Basketball winner and 2017 News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year.

CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood's first signed prospect as Illinois' coach hits a lot of checkmarks.

Edwardsville guard Mark Smith is:

— Illinois' Mr. Basketball winner;

— A four-star recruit and one of the fastest-rising prospects in the 2017 class;

— And headed to Illinois after considering both Michigan State and Duke, while, lest it be forgotten, Kentucky was also in the mix.

Underwood secured former Illinois signees Trent Frazier and Da'Monte Williams. Like with those four-star guards, the previous Illinois staff put in the early work on Smith, the 2017 News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year.

But in Smith's case, Underwood closed and, in doing so, fended off the likes of Tom Izzo, Mike Krzyzewski and John Calipari.

"To be able to get Mr. Basketball in this state, we should," Underwood said. "We've got to be the option, not just an option. We've got to be the option.

"We're the University of Illinois, and we've got one of the proudest, most dynamic histories, and we've got great tradition and a great fan base. It's a very positive thing for us. ... I'm excited about that. I think it's something we can continue to build on, and it sure beats the alternative of not getting him."

Underwood had the advantage of Jamall Walker being on his coaching staff.

Walker, a holdover from the former Illinois staff under John Groce, ran point on Smith's recruitment. But Underwood was still able to develop a strong relationship with Smith in a condensed amount of time.

"I got more excited every conversation I had just because he's a terrific person," Underwood said. "I felt we had a great plan in place for him. I think he has a tremendous passion for our university."

Smith's addition to the Illinois roster will give Underwood four players that could be considered a lead guard in addition to Frazier, Williams and incumbent point guard Te'Jon Lucas.

Smith's difference is his size. He's a different type of guard at 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, and it could allow him to play alongside multiple guard combinations in the Illinois backcourt.

"Size is a tremendous value when you have his athleticism and you have his skill set," Underwood said. "His versatility is one of his greatest assets.

"I don't like like pieces. I don't like any two players to be the same. ... I don't label guys, especially on the offensive end, by position. It's more mismatch. It's more taking advantage of strengths."

Underwood intends to take advantage of all of Smith's strengths. He called the future Illini guard "an explosive athlete" who had the potential to contribute immediately because, physically, Smith is in position to play right away. He won't have to go through the same development most freshmen need.

"The first time I watched him he reminded me of a former player here, Deron Williams, but probably a better shooter at this point in time of their careers," Underwood said. "Some people have labeled Mark a specialist, a shooter. I don't see him as that at all.

"I think he's a great playmaker. I think he's a guy that can play the point and be a tremendous asset because he makes his teammates better. He does whatever is needed in the course of the game."

Not done yet

Illinois landed a key player in its 2017 class Wednesday when Mark Smith signed with the Illini. But recruiting never stops. Here are five prospects who might be next on the new Illinois coaching staff’s radar (per assistant coach Orlando Antigua’s Twitter activity):



R.J. Barrett, 6-7, Guard, 2019

Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Ranked No. 1 in the 2019 class, the Ontario native averaged 21.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists for Montverde this past season.

Five top offers: Duke, Kansas, Arizona, Kentucky, Baylor



Ignas Brazdeikis, 6-8, Forward, 2018

Orangeville Prep (Ont.)

Another Canadian, Brazdeikis is playing for CIA Bounce on the Nike EYBL circuit. He put up 22.3 points, 8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in the opening weekend.

Five top offers: Baylor, Oregon, SMU, Tennessee, Vanderbilt



Darius Days, 6-7, Forward, 2018

The Rock School (Fla.)

Days had an offer from the last Illinois staff and averaged 21 points and 10 rebounds per game for The Rock in the 2016-17 season.

Five top offers: Oklahoma, Virginia, Southern Cal, Texas A&M, VCU



Simi Shittu, 6-8, Forward, 2018

Vermont Academy (Vt.)

Like Days, the five-star prospect had an offer from the previous Illini staff. Teaming with Brazdeikis for CIA Bounce, Shittu averaged 18.8 ppg and 12.5 rpg last weekend.

Five top offers: UConn, Louisville, Oregon, Texas, UCLA



Emmitt Williams, 6-7, Forward, 2018

IMG Academy (Fla.)

High school teammate of Illini target Silvio De Sousa, Williams led E1T1 United on the EYBL circuit last weekend averaging 18.2 points and 12.5 rebounds.

Five top offers: Florida, Kansas, Miami, N.C. State, Virginia