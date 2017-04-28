UI target Dosunmu thriving in second EYBL stint

Photo by: The News-Gazette Morgan Park guard Ayo Dosunmu

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Ayo Dosunmu vaulted into the national conversation in the 2018 basketball class last April, playing up an age group for Mac Irvin Fire on the Nike EYBL circuit.

The Morgan Park guard was more known as Charlie Moore's running mate before that, playing alongside the top-100 point guard in the Mustangs' backcourt.

Dominant performance after dominant performance last spring turned Dosunmu into one of the fastest risers in the Class of 2018.

Dosunmu became a go-to player for Mac Irvin Fire last season. Nothing's changed this spring, and the 6-foot-3 point guard was at the forefront again Friday night at Jonathan Byrd's Fieldhouse in Westfield, Ind., on opening night of the 2017 EYBL season's second session.

Dosunmu hit a clutch three-pointer and helped Mac Irvin Fire string together a pair of defensive stops for an 83-79 overtime victory against previously undefeated City Rocks.

"It just shows our toughness," Dosunmu said about the overtime win. "We were down late with 2 seconds on the shot clock. I had to step up and make a big play."

Dosunmu's late three-pointer wasn't the only big play he made. He shot 7 of 15 from the field —mixing dribble penetration with long-range shots — and led Mac Irvin Fire with 22 points. Dosunmu's 47 percent shooting also included a 4-of-7 mark from three-point range.

"I knew last weekend I averaged the most free throws, so I knew that the opponents were going to look at that and sag off, and they did," he said. "I just showed my jump shot. I think I'm fast and strong and can get past my defender, but when they make an adjustment I adjust."

Dosunmu is building off the experience he gained last year on the circuit.

"It gave me a chance to do this stuff a year ahead of people my age," he said. "I had to work hard in the gym to play with a great Class of 2017. I just learned that I've got to come out and play hard, come out and play my game and attack and put pressure on my opponent."

Dosunmu, who earned 2017 News-Gazette All-State first-team honors this past season at Morgan Park, picked up a second Illinois offer last weekend in Virginia. It was more of a reaffirmation of the Illini's interest, since the former coaching staff also offered the top-25 prospect.

"They want to build something good and make it to the Final Four," Dosunmu said was the message he got from the Illini coaches. "Get Illinois back to the world of Dee Brown and Deron Williams. (Illinois coach Brad Underwood) offered me when he was at Oklahoma State. It shows he's been liking me and not offering since he's at Illinois."

Dosunmu had a simple response to any thoughts he might have had when it comes to the decision he'll ultimately make about his college basketball future. That answer was "nope."

"I just got back healthy," said Dosunmu, who injured his right foot during Morgan Park's state title run. "That's the thing I'm focusing on. We've got a game at 9:30 (a.m. today), so that's what I'm focusing on.

"At the end of the day when I make my decision, I'm going to go to the school where I felt the best and most comfortable with the coaching staff and the fans."

Richey’s reaction

Three thoughts college basketball writer Scott Richey had after Friday’s EYBL session in Westfield, Ind.:



Faces in the crowd

The first night of the evaluation period had coaches out in droves for the second session of the EYBL in Indiana. They ranged from some new coaches (Georgetown’s Patrick Ewing and North Carolina State’s Kevin Keatts) to some former pros (Wake Forest’s Danny Manning and St. John’s assistant Mitch Richmond) to several familiar Big Ten faces (Michigan’s John Beilein, Wisconsin’s Greg Gard, Michigan State’s Tom Izzo and Penn State’s Pat Chambers).



Unsung hero

Ayo Dosunmu and Talen Horton-Tucker are the highest-profile players for Mac Irvin Fire, and the Illinois recruiting target duo played well in its win against City Rocks. Horton-Tucker put up 17 points, seven assists and four rebounds. Equally as important, though, was Toraze Dobbs. The 6-foot-6 forward out of Chicago Uplift made 5 of 8 three-pointers and finished with 20 points and seven rebounds.



(Five) star watch

Four of the top-10 players in the Class of 2018 (per 247Sports Composite rankings) played Friday night in Indiana. Two, No. 6 Simi Shittu and No. 7 Darius Garland, are on the Illini’s radar, holding offers from the previous staff. Also on the court was the class’ No. 1 player in 6-10 forward Marvin Bagley and No. 4 Cameron Reddish.