Illini extend offer to N.J. wing

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Illinois’ recruiting reach extended to the East Coast again Saturday with an offer to New Jersey wing Justin Minaya. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound Minaya is currently a Class of 2017 prospect, but per SportsNet New York’s Adam Zagoria, who also reported the Illini offer, the Harrington Park, N.J., native is considering taking a year at a prep school and reclassifying to 2018.

Minaya, the son of former New York Mets general manager Omar Minaya, is playing on the Nike EYBL circuit this spring with New Jersey Playaz. He’s averaged 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in three games this weekend in Indiana and 9.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists in seven total EYBL games this month.

Per Zagoria, Minaya has also picked up offers from Seton Hall, South Carolina and Temple this weekend. His previous offers were all mid-majors and included Duquesne, Quinnipiac, Siena, Iona, Monmouth, Howard, Sacred Heart, Fairfield, Hofstra, American, UNC-Wilmington, Robert Morris and Boston.