Tate: Size may not be major worry for Illinois

Photo by: The News-Gazette Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois' forward Michael Finke (43) with a boot on on the bench in a first round game of the NIT at State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

Brad Underwood's strike in Edwardsville hopefully terminated Illinois' reputation as a runner-up finisher in high-level basketball recruiting.

Mark Smith has added quality and depth to the Illini backcourt, and a sense of relief within the fandom. But how does that compute in the Big Ten basketball standings?

In Underwood's appropriate words, "it's much too early for that kind of talk ... we just concluded our last team workout (Thursday) and we aren't allowed (by NCAA rules) back together until summer school starts in June."

Moreover, 6-foot-10 Michael Finke, a natural stretch-forward who stands as the only squad member with the physical proportions of a collegiate center, is just now returning to on-court activity from a foot injury sustained in March.

While Underwood has obtained up-close views of other returnees — he's particularly impressed with Leron Black and Kipper Nichols — new concepts related to the critical center position have yet to be undertaken.

No slighting the slight

As we rush ahead of ourselves — that's what writers do — Underwood emphasizes that recruiting for 2017-18 is far from concluded. He has offers percolating, pinpointing the 4-5 positions.

As presently constituted, the coach faces the necessity of filling two front-line slots with three players not entirely suited for them: Nichols (6-6), projected earlier to replace Malcolm Hill at the 3, would be needed at power forward if last season's alternating 4s, Black and Finke, are required to share the rigors of foul-inducing post defense.

It's called "going small." And it often works. The last time Illinois had a Mark Smith, the late Peorian shifted to guard in 1979 out of necessity (injury to Steve Lanter). That team had excellent size with Eddie Johnson, Derek Holcomb, Neil Bresnahan and Levi Cobb, but it couldn't function down the stretch. Coach Lou Henson moved the lanky Smith back to his natural forward position, with better results the next two seasons.

Few things are as overrated in basketball as players' heights. From Billy Ridley through Dee Brown, did lack of size ever matter? Did Flying Illini center Lowell Hamilton ever really attain his listed 6-7? Did anyone put at honest tape measure on "6-8" Jarrod Gee, who teamed up front with 6-6 former walk-on Brian Johnson for the 1998 Big Ten champs?

Still a chance to grow

When Underwood's Stephen F. Austin team upset No. 3 seed West Virginia, 70-56 in the 2016 NCAA tournament, he barely used 6-8 T.J. Holyfield as he favored a lineup with 5-9 and 5-11 guards and mid-sized forwards, headed by 6-4 Thomas Walkup (33 points). No center.

In this case, we'd be kidding ourselves if we didn't recognize that another quality big man would be beneficial.

Nor does it have to be a center. If, for example, Illinois State's widely sought transfer, 6-7 MiKyle McIntosh, withdraws from the NBA draft and could be attracted here, he would be assured of extensive playing time at the 4, thus allowing Nichols to concentrate on the 3.

With the well-developed Nichols at small forward and the linebacker-like Smith at guard, Underwood could field a unit with four solid rebounders. That would be quite a contrast with 2015-16, when John Groce virtually abandoned offensive rebounding because the team was so inept at it.

Wait for the draft

If a 9-9 Big Ten record is virtually the minimum for attaining NCAA tournament status — eight teams reached 10-8 each of the last two seasons — is that within UI reach?

Not a fair question. At this time, the conference remains, as someone smarter than me stated, "a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma."

And other conferences resemble the Big Ten. A ridiculous 137 collegians applied for the NBA draft. Fewer than half that number will be invited to Chicago tryouts, and half of those will recognize the foolhardiness of going forward. The draft is June 22, and those withdrawing must do so by June 12.

Five Big Ten teams have multiple players testing the waters: Purdue, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan and Ohio State. It'll be another six weeks before we have a clearer view. Will IU's Thomas Bryant join OG Anunoby in the pros? Isn't Purdue's Caleb Swanigan set to go? And how about Michigan's D.J. Wilson and Moritz Wagner?

League glance

After Michigan State, a runaway favorite now that Miles Bridges is sticking around, it's anyone's guess. But here are some facts demonstrating why Underwood has a tall hill to climb.

— Iowa, Purdue, Ohio State and Minnesota lost just one senior apiece, and OSU's loss of Mark Loving will be replaced by the return of injured Keita Bates-Diop.

— Northwestern has standout guard Bryant McIntosh and 61 of an averaged 72 points returning. Iowa has 60 of 80 points, everything except Peter Jok.

— Experience will make the league's crack freshman class much better. Penn State got 35 points from its plebes and anticipates a big step forward. You know about the Bridges-Nick Ward-Cassius Winston class at MSU. And freshmen showed high promise at Maryland and Iowa.

— Wisconsin suffered the most severe graduation losses but, with the Badgers, that never seems to matter.

Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.