UI hoops target Hall: 'Have to step up my game'

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Malik Hall's decision to transfer from Metea Valley to Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., after his freshman season wasn't one he came to easily.

Hall admits it was a difficult choice to make. But it was a decision in which the potential benefits outweighed moving away from friends and family in the Chicago suburbs.

"I don't think I was ready, but I knew I had to make a decision if I wanted to be where I wanted to be at," Hall said of his initial thoughts in making his move. "Leaving my friends and family was definitely tough.

"To be honest, I adapt pretty well. When I moved it was like, 'I can't go back now. I'm already here.' You've just got to make (the most) of what you have."

Hall's done just that. The 6-foot-7 Class of 2019 forward got an opportunity to play a national schedule at Sunrise Christian.

The Buffaloes faced the likes of Vermont Academy, Providence Day, The Rock School and Prolific Prep among others throughout the 2016-17 season. All boast high-major Division I talent.

Hall is doubling down on the challenge playing up an age group in the 17U Nike EYBL with MOKAN Elite, testing himself against more elite competition this spring and summer

It's already led to scholarship offers from SMU, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Northwestern and Illinois in the last week.

"It means a lot to me," Hall said about the offer from the new Illini coaching staff. He previously had an offer from former coach John Groce and made an unofficial visit to see the former staff.

"I'm going to go back with Coach (Brad) Underwood, probably June," Hall continued. "They came out to Sunrise a couple times to watch us practice. They text my coach sometimes to say what's up and see how I'm doing."

Hall is considered a four-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports, checking in as the No. 76 player in the Class of 2019 by the former and No. 86 by the latter. He's ranked 137th in the 247Sports Composite, which factors in all major media recruiting services. Per Scout, Hall is a three-star recruit and unranked.

The national schedule at Sunrise Christian and playing up an age group with MOKAN Elite aid Hall's path to bettering his national reputation.

"We played people like Gary Trent," Hall said of the Duke-bound, five-star Prolific Prep guard he faced while playing for Sunrise Christian. "He was good competition to play against to see what I need to do in the future to get the kind of offers he has and be a top-ranked player. Obviously, he's on a different level than I am. I have to step up my game."

Hall has to do the same with MOKAN Elite, the defending Peach Jam champion. He averaged 8.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in the opening weekend in Virginia and has put up similar numbers this weekend.

Hall considers himself to be a combo forward, but one who leans more toward a stretch 4.

"I can guard all positions, in my opinion, but when it comes to offense I like to think that nobody that's in front of me can guard me," he said. "I can post a smaller person up and go past a bigger person, and I can shoot the ball. There's nothing you can do about that.

"I'd like to score the ball a little bit more, but if that's not what my team needs, I don't need to do it. I definitely have got to keep rebounding, hold back on the fouls and be a good defensive player for our team."

Richey’s reaction

Three thoughts college basketball writer Scott Richey had after Saturday’s EYBL session in Westfield, Ind.:



Faces in the crowd

The second day of the evaluation period saw the return of some coaches to Jonathan Byrd’s Fieldhouse, but also several new faces in the crowd. After Illini assistant Jamall Walker watched several recruiting targets Friday, Brad Underwood, Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman were all present Saturday. Also on hand were two more Big Ten leaders (Northwestern’s Chris Collins and Rutgers’ Steve Pikiell), a couple Tobacco Road rivals (Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski and UNC’s Roy Williams) and a pair of brothers (Indiana’s Archie Miller and Arizona’s Sean Miller).



Seven-foot legacy

One player certain not to escape notice this weekend was Cal Supreme’s Bol Bol. The son of former NBA center Manute Bol, Bol Bol not only looks quite a bit like his late father but is every inch of the 7-foot-2 he’s listed. The No. 17-ranked player in the Class of 2018 (per 247Sports Composite) scored 33 points in each of his first two games in Indiana playing without four-star running mate Shareef O’Neal — the Arizona commit and son of former NBA center Shaquille O’Neal.



Wait, what?

One player topped Bol’s 33-point effort in Saturday’s morning session — Boo Williams guard Zion Harmon. The 5-10 guard out of Bowling Green, Ky., finished with 34 points and six assists in a 105-96 victory against Team Penny. Harmon was 6 of 8 from the field and a whopping 21 of 22 from the free-throw line. That’s not even the craziest part. He’s only an eighth-grader.