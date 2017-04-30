Minaya finds home on the court

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Justin Minaya is used to the baseball question. As in, why basketball and not baseball?

He gets it a lot. All the time, really.

Baseball was actually Minaya’s first favorite sport. Fitting, of course, considering who his father is.

Omar Minaya was a 1978 MLB draft pick and later served as a scout for the Texas Rangers and general manager for both the Montreal Expos and New York Mets. He’s now the senior vice president of baseball operations for the San Diego Padres.

But around seventh grade, Justin Minaya started turning more toward basketball. He grew, for one, but ultimately found basketball’s faster tempo suited him and was “more fun.”

“I was a little nervous at first,” Minaya said about telling his dad basketball was more fun than baseball, “but he was fine with it. He’s been my biggest supporter for a while.”

Minaya’s using another growth spurt — he now stands 6-foot-6 and 195 pounds — along with an improving game to garner high-major offers.

Illinois entered the picture Saturday along with UMass after Minaya got offers from South Carolina, Seton Hall and Temple on Friday.

“They want me to take a visit, so I’m setting up a visit soon,” Minaya said about his initial conversation with the Illini coaches. “Maybe in the next couple weeks because I’m not sure if they’re recruiting me for 2017 or 2018 yet.”

Minaya is still undecided about possibly reclassifying to the 2018 class. He’ll graduate this spring, but the Harrington Park, N.J., native is considering a postgraduate year at a prep school and will likely choose Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H., if that’s his final decision.

“I’m just deciding what schools I like for 2017,” said Minaya, who has more than a dozen other offers. “If I don’t really like any of them, I’ll probably go prep. I wanted to play in the spring (EYBL) session to see what other schools I could get.”

Illinois assistant Orlando Antigua is leading Minaya’s recruitment. Their mutual connection to the Dominican Republic has been the base for building a strong early relationship.

Antigua was born in the Dominican Republic and coached the country’s national team from 2013 to 2015. Minaya’s father was also born in the Dominican Republic, and Minaya played for the 17U Dominican Republic national team in 2015.

“He’s definitely a known Dominican guy,” Minaya said of Antigua. “That’s how we kind of made that connection. I know he’s recruited a lot of Dominican players in the past at (South Florida).”

Minaya had 10 points and seven rebounds in New Jersey Playaz Club’s finale in Indiana on Sunday morning. He averaged 9.5 points, four rebounds and 2.3 assists for the weekend, production he intends to improve in the final two EYBL sessions this month along with his defense.

“I want to show that I can guard almost every position — from 5 to 1,” Minaya said, adding his shot has improved the most during his senior year. “I’ve just got to get a little stronger. I want to show my versatility.”

Minaya was one of three players to receive an Illinois offer over the weekend. Canadian wing Ignas Brazdeikis earned his after a 42-point outburst against Seattle Rotary Style on Saturday night, while New York forward Aidan Igiehon was offered Sunday.

Brazdeikis, listed at 6-8 and 220 pounds out of Oakville, Ont., averaged 23.5 points and 7.3 rebounds in four games in Indiana for CIA Bounce. The Class of 2018 prospect also has offers from Connecticut, Oklahoma, Michigan and Florida in the past week.

Igiehon, a Brooklyn, N.Y., native and 6-10, 220-pound Woodmere Academy forward plays on the EYBL circuit for New York Lightning. The Class of 2019 recruit averaged five points and 6.5 rebounds in four games this past weekend. Igiehon also holds offers from Texas A&M, Syracuse and St. John’s.