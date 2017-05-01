UI hoops recruiting: Detroit big getting up to speed

Photo by: The News-Gazette Illinois basketball target Trevion Williams Other Related Content Underwood's staff tables 10 more offers

WESTFIELD, Ind. â€” Trevion Williams knew playing on the Nike EYBL circuit this spring, his first time doing so, was going to necessitate an adjustment on his part. There's basically just one pace for EYBL games â€” nonstop.

Compounding the matter is Williams' recovery from the foot injury he suffered during Michigan's state basketball playoffs.

The 6-foot-8, 250-pound center broke his fifth metatarsal bone, requiring surgery and an unexpected end to a season in which he averaged 22 points and 25 rebounds per game â€” no, that's not a typo â€” for Henry Ford Academy in Detroit.

But Williams is adjusting to it all. The switch from the Michigan Mustangs on the adidas circuit a year ago to The Family Detroit this spring in the EYBL, and the journey to feeling 100 percent on the basketball court again.

"The doctors said I healed quicker than expected," Williams said. "It was supposed to be an eight-week process, and I got back in like five weeks. I'm doing pretty good, getting back in a rhythm.

"I've got to get used to the EYBL speed. I know it's a lot faster. I was playing on the adidas circuit last year, and it was kind of lax. I was able to run down and post up. Now, you've got to run the floor constantly. I've got to pick up my speed."

Williams' recruitment might pick up, too. Ranked as high as No. 54 in the 2018 class, the consensus four-star big man currently has offers from Illinois, Michigan State, UNLV, Detroit Mercy, Saint Louis and DePaul. Illinois coach Brad Underwood watched him play Saturday in Indiana.

"Right now I'm just looking to see what everyone has," Williams said. "We're trying to set up some visits now so I can get comfortable with the players and coaches and see what the playing style is."

Williams' production on the EYBL circuit hasn't matched the numbers he put up in his junior season at Henry Ford Academy, which plays in the second-biggest of four divisions in Michigan. Part of it's his recovery from his broken foot. Part of it's a different playing style. Part of it's an entirely different level of competition than he faced in his high school season.

Williams is averaging 6.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while shooting 49 percent from the field.

He flashed his potential with 14 points and 13 rebounds in a 78-75 win against Las Vegas Prospects, with Underwood watching. Williams showed quick footwork on the block offensively and his ability to clear the lane for rebounds â€” his biggest strengths.

"I know how to use my body," Williams said. "I'm not the guy with springs â€” I don't have bunnies like that â€” but I know how to use my body. I can move people out of the way."

Howâ€™d they do?

Illinois basketball beat writer SCOTT RICHEY recaps how five Illini recruiting targets fared this past weekend at various AAU tournaments:

Silvio De Sousa, Florida Vipers (UAA)

6-9, F, IMG Academy (Fla.)

A full weekend of De Sousa for the Vipers meant even more production. The physically imposing athlete had a double-double in three of four games and scored 28 points on 13-of-18 shooting in the only game he didnâ€™t. He ultimately averaged 22.3 points and 11.3 rebounds.



Ayo Dosunmu, Mac Irvin Fire (EYBL)

6-5, G, Morgan Park

The Fire had a rough 1-3 weekend â€” losing two games by a combined four points â€” but Dosunmu was strong throughout. He averaged 19.3 points and 4.5 assists and had 25 points, three rebounds and six assists in a high-profile finale against Spiece Indy Heat.



Darius Days, Florida Vipers (UAA)

6-7, F, The Rock School (Fla.)

Part of a dominant Vipers frontcourt with De Sousa, Days opened his four games in Indiana with his best game, putting up 20 points (including 4-of-9 three-point shooting) and six rebounds. He averaged 14.5 points and six rebounds as the Vipers went 3-1.



Elijah Weaver, Team Breakdown (UAA)

6-5, G, Oldsmar (Fla.) Christian

Consensus four-star prospect guided Team Breakdown to a 4-0 start in the first weekend of UAA play and scored a game-high 19 points in his teamâ€™s finale in New York, averaging 14.8 points, 3.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds for the weekend.



Francis Okoro, Bradley Beat Elite (EYBL)

6-9, F, Normal West

Sharing a frontcourt with James Wiseman, a 2019 top-10 national prospect and go-to option for BBE guard Darius Garland, Okoro averaged 6.3 points and 6.8 rebounds last weekend. But he broke out Sunday with 19 points and 14 rebounds.